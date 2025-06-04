Ex-Colorado star shares one of the biggest changes $60M worth Deion Sanders brought to program

Former Colorado Buffaloes running back Deion Smith has opened up on the major changes to the football program since Deion Sanders took over as head coach.

Smith played at Colorado from 2019 until 2022, but did spend one semester under Sanders before transferring to BYU in 2023. Although his stint with Sanders was limited, he says the coach made a major change for the players.

"The biggest disadvantage we had was nutrition. There's a lot of aspects of it that went into it," Smith said. "The biggest shift was, we went from eating two meals a day (and) being forced to eat the things you see in the cafeteria every day.

"Coach Prime gets there and we are eating three times a day, nobody needs to call me ask if I ate my meals," Smith added. "You don't have to ask me because I'm going to eat something that I like. The chef said he had all these ideas, he just didn't have the funds. I think if you talk to him now he'll probably say we are getting more money so we can actually do (certain things)."

Although the food isn't thought about by fans, it is key for college football players to stay in shape and help recover. If the food isn't good or healthy, it will hinder their performance, which is why Coach Prime, who has a net worth of $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, wanted to make the change.

The change in food has been key for Colorado to be a better team as the Buffaloes made a bowl game in Sanders' second year.

As for Smith, he finished his college career in 2023 at BYU. In his final year at Colorado in 2022, he rushed for 393 yards and 2 touchdowns on 83 carries.

Colorado AD heaps praise on Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders has helped turn around the Colorado Buffaloes' program and bring in millions of dollars to the school.

Sanders was rewarded with a five-year, $54 million contract extension that runs through the 2029 season. The deal makes Coach Prime one of the highest-paid coaches in college football.

After the deal got done, Colorado's AD praised Sanders for turning the program around.

"Coach Prime has revolutionized college football and in doing so, has restored CU football to our rightful place as a national power," Colorado athletic director Rick George said in a statement, via ESPN. "This extension not only recognizes coach's incredible accomplishments transforming our program on and off the field, it keeps him in Boulder to compete for conference and national championships in the years to come."

Sanders and Colorado are looking to build off their success last season and compete for a Big 12 title this season.

