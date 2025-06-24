Ex-Gators HC grills Steve Sarkisian on one crucial Arch Manning question as Texas QB replaces Quinn Ewers

Former Florida Gators coach Steve Spurrier questioned the Arch Manning hype on Monday. He wondered why Quinn Ewers played all of 2024 if Manning was a Heisman-caliber quarterback and future first-round pick.

“People picking Texas to win the SEC in football,” Spurrier said (30:40), via the "Another Dooley Podcast." “They’ve got Arch Manning already winning the Heisman, too. And my question is, if he was this good, how come that they let Quinn Ewers play all the time last year?"

Ewers led Texas to back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances and a Big 12 title; however, he was only selected in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL draft. Manning started late in the season, including a 56-7 win over UTSA, and officially takes over this fall.

FOX will broadcast Manning’s debut at noon ET on Aug. 30, as Texas visits Ohio State.

Joel Klatt previewed the Arch Manning era

Joel Klatt previewed Texas’ game against Ohio State and called it a “monster matchup” with playoff implications. He also highlighted the upcoming debut of Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin and Ohio State coordinators Brian Hartline and Matt Patricia.

“This is going to be a monster, monster matchup,” Klatt said on Monday (02:59), via 'The Joel Klatt Show."

“Not only do you have all the backstory that these teams just played in College Football Playoff semifinal, but you also have the first start in the Arch (Manning) era. Now, I know that Arch has started before, but the first start of the Arch era — this is now his team. This is his program."

Arch Manning joined the Longhorns as the No. 1 prospect in the 2023 class, but spent two seasons as college football’s most high-profile backup. He saw his first extended action on Sept. 14 after Ewers got injured against UTSA.

