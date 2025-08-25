  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Ex-NFL QB Dan Orlovsky says Shedeur Sanders' college mistakes bleeding into the league is not "the end of the world"

Ex-NFL QB Dan Orlovsky says Shedeur Sanders' college mistakes bleeding into the league is not "the end of the world"

By Garima
Modified Aug 25, 2025 20:02 GMT
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns - Source: Imagn
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns - Source: Imagn

In his first NFL game against the Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns’ quarterback Shedeur Sanders played well. He completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and threw two touchdowns. The Browns won 30-10, as Sanders looked sharp.

Ad

Things went differently in the next two weeks. Sanders missed the second preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles due to an oblique injury.

He returned for the final preseason game against the LA Rams and a hard outing. Sanders played most of the second half, completing 3 of 6 passes for 14 yards. Even though the Browns held on to a 19-17 win, he was also sacked five times and lost 41 yards on those plays.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Former NFL quarterback and ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky talked about Sanders’ showing on Monday’s episode of “Get Up.”

Orlovsky gave examples where the QB didn’t make faster decisions, missed open receivers or tried to force plays instead of taking easier options. For instance, on one play, he ignored a check-down pass and instead held the ball too long, leading to a sack. On another, he misread the defense and threw to the wrong receiver, as the analyst put it.

Ad
“So some of those things that I and others were concerned about on the college tape showed itself again. This is not the end of the world, though, this is part of his development and becoming a potential starting quarterback.”
Ad

Dan Orlovsky said Dillon Gabriel is ahead of Shedeur Sanders in development

The Cleveland Browns have listed Joe Flacco as their main quarterback with Kenny Pickett next in line. Rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders follow respectively.

In terms of development, Dan Orlovsky believes Gabriel is ahead of Sanders. During the same segment of “Get Up,” he said:

“If we’re just taking the preseason games and the tape that we have, the body of work between Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders on tape isn’t close. Dillon Gabriel plays at NFL speed and right now with the body of work that we have seen, Shedeur isn’t there.”

Gabriel went 13-for-18 for 143 yards and one interception against the Eagles, then 12-for-19 for 129 yards and a touchdown against the Rams.

About the author
Garima

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

Know More
Edited by Garima
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications