Ex-NFL QB Dan Orlovsky says Shedeur Sanders' college mistakes bleeding into the league is not "the end of the world"

In his first NFL game against the Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns’ quarterback Shedeur Sanders played well. He completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and threw two touchdowns. The Browns won 30-10, as Sanders looked sharp.Things went differently in the next two weeks. Sanders missed the second preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles due to an oblique injury.He returned for the final preseason game against the LA Rams and a hard outing. Sanders played most of the second half, completing 3 of 6 passes for 14 yards. Even though the Browns held on to a 19-17 win, he was also sacked five times and lost 41 yards on those plays.Former NFL quarterback and ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky talked about Sanders’ showing on Monday’s episode of “Get Up.”Orlovsky gave examples where the QB didn’t make faster decisions, missed open receivers or tried to force plays instead of taking easier options. For instance, on one play, he ignored a check-down pass and instead held the ball too long, leading to a sack. On another, he misread the defense and threw to the wrong receiver, as the analyst put it.“So some of those things that I and others were concerned about on the college tape showed itself again. This is not the end of the world, though, this is part of his development and becoming a potential starting quarterback.”Dan Orlovsky said Dillon Gabriel is ahead of Shedeur Sanders in developmentThe Cleveland Browns have listed Joe Flacco as their main quarterback with Kenny Pickett next in line. Rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders follow respectively.In terms of development, Dan Orlovsky believes Gabriel is ahead of Sanders. During the same segment of “Get Up,” he said:“If we’re just taking the preseason games and the tape that we have, the body of work between Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders on tape isn’t close. Dillon Gabriel plays at NFL speed and right now with the body of work that we have seen, Shedeur isn’t there.”Gabriel went 13-for-18 for 143 yards and one interception against the Eagles, then 12-for-19 for 129 yards and a touchdown against the Rams.