Ex-NFL scout makes wild Henry Ruggs-Shedeur Sanders comparison after Browns QB gets ticketed for allegedly speeding at 101 mph

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders was in the news for non-football reasons on Wednesday. According to police records, the former Colorado Buffaloes QB was cited for driving 101 miles per hour in a 60 mph zone. The citation earns Sanders a fourth-degree misdemeanor. Sanders has the option to either pay the $250 fine or fight the ticket in Strongsville Mayor's Court on July 3.

This citation occurs while Sanders is competing for a roster spot amidst a crowded QB room in Cleveland. Sanders was a fifth-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 2025 NFL draft after initially being projected as a first-round pick.

Someone who was never high on Shedeur Sanders as a prospect is former NFL scout Daniel Kelly. He was highly critical of Sanders in the months leading up to the draft, often citing character and personality traits he viewed as red flags. After the news of Sanders' reckless driving came out on Wednesday, Kelly made a wild comparison to Henry Ruggs, Jalen Carter, Rashee Rice and Kyren Lacy:

"Fine line between Henry Ruggs, Jalen Carter, Rashee Rice, Kyren Lacy and Shedeur Sanders."

All four players compared to Shedeur Sanders were involved in fatal car accidents

Fortunately, Shedeur Sanders' driving incident did not end in any injuries or fatalities. There was no crash, and as a result, Sanders only earned a citation. However, Daniel Kelly's tweet spoke about how fine a line it is between reckless driving and a fatal car accident. All four of the players he referenced were involved in fatal wrecks.

In 2023, former NFL wide receiver Henry Ruggs was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges from a car accident that led to the death of a 23-year-old woman and her dog in 2021.

In January 2023, Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter was involved in a car crash that killed Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and an athletics staffer. A woman was also involved in the accident and sued him later that year.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice caused a six-car crash in early 2024 after driving 119 mph down a Dallas highway.

LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy died tragically this year, apparently taking his own life. He committed this act shortly before he was set to go to trial for criminal charges he was facing from a fatal car accident in December.

