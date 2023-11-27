Arch Manning has been redshirting for the Texas Longhorns this season. He joined the program at the start of the 2023 season to kick off his college football career. But he hasn't got any chance to play yet, despite having one of the most famous QB surnames in the football world.

As a result, former Ohio State running back Maurice Clarett has urged Arch to consider getting into the transfer portal, given that Quinn Ewers is here to stay.

Here is what Clarett, who won a national championship with the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2002, advised Arch Manning and his uncle Peyton Manning.

“Come on Dawg…. Get in that transfer portal. We will have your whole life turnt up. I know your whole family paid but ain’t nothing like being a star at an elite school. Quinn Ewers ain’t going nowhere soon. @peytonmanning @archmanning think about it big dawg,” he wrote on X.

Ohio State ended the season with an 11-1 record and just missed the Big Ten East title. They still have a year with QB Kyle McCord if he doesn't declare for the draft. But they will have to look out for the future, and Arch Manning could be a good option. Especially when Quinn Ewers is surely not going for the draft.

Ewers has been a mainstay in the Longhorns lineup this season. He has led the team to a great record and a place in the Big 12 championship game.

The choice between Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning

There were talks about the Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers declaring for the NFL draft at the end of the 2023 season. But he has decided to stay put in Texas for another season, putting the future of Arch Manning in question.

Manning is currently the third-string quarterback behind Ewers and co-freshman Maalik Murphy. And it doesn't look like changing next season in case Murphy also decides to stay put. Ewers will retain his starting spot after leading the team to an 11-1 record. He will lead the team in the Big 12 championship game against Oklahoma State.