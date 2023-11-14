Ever since Arch Manning started his college football career, the fans have been eager to see him in action. He is currently redshirting for Texas, where Quinn Ewers is the QB1 this season. And it looks to remain the case in 2024 as well.

There was speculation that Ewers would declare for the NFL draft next year, allowing Manning to replace him on the team. However, sources indicate that Ewers has made his decision about the NFL, putting that conjecture to rest. So, what does this mean for Arch, and where will he play next season?

Ewers has reportedly decided to stay with the Texas Longhorns next season and will go for the NFL draft in 2025. That means Arch Manning would probably have to wait another year before he could play in a Longhorns uniform.

The CFB world is abuzz with Arch Manning transfer speculation. Most fans believe that Manning won't stay with the Longhorns next season and will rather enter the transfer portal. Moreover, CFB fans have suggested several destinations for the most famous college redshirt, with the Michigan Wolverines at the top of the list. Will Manning replace JJ McCarthy under Jim Harbaugh?

This fan thinks Michigan should go for Arch in the transfer window.

Another fan thinks that Arch would opt for a transfer out of Texas.

This fan also feels that Arch would opt to go to Michigan after the Ewers news.

Another fan is hearing Michigan rumors, it seems.

But this fan has Miami in mind for the Manning heir as he navigates his college career.

This question is on the minds of a lot of fans right now.

An Oklahoma fan is seeing Arch in USC colors next season.

This fan has a different take on the Ewers-Manning situation.

And this fan seems to agree with it.

Another fan thinks Manning won't be staying in Texas next season.

But is Arch Manning really regretting his decision to join the Texas football program under Steve Sarkisian?

Archie Manning on grandson Arch Manning’s Texas decision

Archie Manning recently broke his silence about his grandson Arch's decision to play for Texas. And, despite his lack of playing time, his grandfather mentioned that Arch is happy in Texas.

"Arch is happy with the decision he made," Manning told The Spun's Chris Rosvolou. "All the reports we get is that he's doing well."

The former New Orleans Saints QB thinks it is important for Arch to redshirt. And his uncle, Eli Manning had similar thoughts earlier this season. According to him, it will prepare his nephew in a better manner.

So what is Arch Manning going to do next season?