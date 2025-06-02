Ex-Oregon QB Dillion Gabriel has perfect reaction to Patrick Mahomes lookalike Dylan Raiola's insane arm swing in latest clip

Dylan Raiola had a challenging first season at Nebraska, and before entering his sophomore season, he worked out with his teammates. On Sunday, the Nebraska Cornhuskers' signal caller posted a video on his Instagram account of the workout.
Raiola, who not only looks like Patrick Mahomes but also idolizes the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, could be seen passing the football around to his teammates.
"Field trip with my guys⏰! #brotherhood," Dylan Raiola wrote.
"🔥🔥🔥," Dillon Gabriel wrote.
If anyone knows about offseason workouts, that's Gabriel. The Mililani, Hawaii, native spent six years in college football. He has also been lauded for his work ethic, which led him to get drafted by the Cleveland Browns despite measuring under six feet.
As for Dylan Raiola, the Buford, Georgia, native passed for 2,819 yards, 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also led the Cornhuskers to a 7-6 record and a Pinstripe Bowl victory over the Boston College Eagles.
Nebraska is expected to take a step forward in 2025 after being active in the transfer portal. Among the moves the program made was bringing in receivers Dane Key and Nyziah Hunter.
Both Dylan Raiola and Dillon Gabriel will face challenges in 2025. While Gabriel will battle for a spot in the Browns' depth chart with fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders and veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, Raiola will try to get Nebraska back to relevancy.
The Huskers haven't finished two games over .500 or better since 2016 and last finished with double-digit wins in 2012, under Bo Pelini.
Dylan Raiola and Nebraska learn kickoff time for opener
The Big Ten and its television partners announced their kickoff times, so the Nebraska Cornhuskers know the times for some of their early-season games.
Raiola may get to play the season opener in front of his idol, Mahomes, as the Huskers will open the season at Arrowhead Stadium on Aug. 28 against the Cincinnati Bearcats. The game will kick off at 9 pm ET.
Their home opener will be played on Sep. 6 at noon against Akron, while their Big Ten opener will be at home on Sep. 20 at 3:30 pm ET against the Michigan Wolverines.
After breaking a seven-year postseason drought, the Cornhuskers will look to go bowling for a second straight season.
