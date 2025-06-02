Ex-Oregon QB Dillion Gabriel has perfect reaction to Patrick Mahomes lookalike Dylan Raiola's insane arm swing in latest clip

Dylan Raiola had a challenging first season at Nebraska, and before entering his sophomore season, he worked out with his teammates. On Sunday, the Nebraska Cornhuskers' signal caller posted a video on his Instagram account of the workout.

Ad

Raiola, who not only looks like Patrick Mahomes but also idolizes the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, could be seen passing the football around to his teammates.

"Field trip with my guys⏰! #brotherhood," Dylan Raiola wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

"🔥🔥🔥," Dillon Gabriel wrote.

Comments on Dylan Raiola's Instagram post. - Source: Instagram/@dylan.raiola

If anyone knows about offseason workouts, that's Gabriel. The Mililani, Hawaii, native spent six years in college football. He has also been lauded for his work ethic, which led him to get drafted by the Cleveland Browns despite measuring under six feet.

Ad

As for Dylan Raiola, the Buford, Georgia, native passed for 2,819 yards, 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also led the Cornhuskers to a 7-6 record and a Pinstripe Bowl victory over the Boston College Eagles.

Nebraska is expected to take a step forward in 2025 after being active in the transfer portal. Among the moves the program made was bringing in receivers Dane Key and Nyziah Hunter.

Both Dylan Raiola and Dillon Gabriel will face challenges in 2025. While Gabriel will battle for a spot in the Browns' depth chart with fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders and veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, Raiola will try to get Nebraska back to relevancy.

Ad

The Huskers haven't finished two games over .500 or better since 2016 and last finished with double-digit wins in 2012, under Bo Pelini.

Dylan Raiola and Nebraska learn kickoff time for opener

The Big Ten and its television partners announced their kickoff times, so the Nebraska Cornhuskers know the times for some of their early-season games.

Raiola may get to play the season opener in front of his idol, Mahomes, as the Huskers will open the season at Arrowhead Stadium on Aug. 28 against the Cincinnati Bearcats. The game will kick off at 9 pm ET.

Ad

Their home opener will be played on Sep. 6 at noon against Akron, while their Big Ten opener will be at home on Sep. 20 at 3:30 pm ET against the Michigan Wolverines.

After breaking a seven-year postseason drought, the Cornhuskers will look to go bowling for a second straight season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Allan Wolburg Robles Allan Wolburg Robles is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over 17 years of experience in the field writing for publications including Reforma, Yahoo! OddsShark and Apuesta. Allan studied Communications at Anáhuac University, where he learned what would become the basis of a trade that was already a dream of his before starting college.



His favorite team is Army West Point as when he was young, Allan lived in West Point for a couple of years, went to pretty much every home game, a couple of Army-Navy games and even got to meet some of the players.



Allan's favorite players of all time include Tommie Frazier, who was unbelievable during the Nebraska dynasty of the early 90's. Tim Tebow was also a favorite, mainly because of his leadership skills, although he was also awesome on the football field. As a fan of defensive football, (or what's left of it), Sean Taylor could take over a game for Miami.



Allan has always considered himself a student of the game more than a fan of it. So the historical part and evolution of the game, as well as the ins and outs of what happens on the field, and being able to put it into words for the audience, are his biggest strengths.



Besides sports, Allan enjoys reading books, watching movies and spending time with his dogs. Know More

Nebraska Cornhuskers Fan? Check out the latest Cornhuskers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place