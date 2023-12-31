“Exhaustion, frustration and disappointment” - Hugh Freeze’s daughter backs Auburn HC after losing Music City Bowl to Maryland

Hugh Freeze's Auburn had a disappointing end to their 2023 season, losing the Music City Bowl to the Maryland Terrapins. With that, Freeze's squad record drops to a mediocre final 6-7, much below the expectations of the fanbase of a storied SEC program like the Tigers.

Coach Freeze is surely down currently, after his first season with the Alabama school failed to reap the expected success.

On the bright side, Freeze can count on the support of his family. His daughter, Ragan Freeze, took to social media to write a heartfelt message for her father:

"This has been the most trying football season I’ve been a part of thus far. I’ve seen firsthand another level of exhaustion, frustration and disappointment in @coachhughfreeze than ever before. But on the other side of that — I’ve seen firsthand another level of perseverance, hard work, and determination in @coachhughfreeze than ever before... The sun always comes up. There’s always joy to be found. And my gratitude has never been deeper"

The message is no consolation for a team that lost 31-13. The Tigers seemed lost on the field, failing to generate anything on offense.

Quarterback Hank Brown threw only 132 yards. To add insult to injury, he wasn't even the starting signal-caller. As usual, during this season, Payton Thorne failed to kickstart the Auburn offense throwing for a measly 84 yards, while scoring one touchdown and giving up an interception.

What should Hugh Freeze do with the Auburn Tigers?

Auburn is in dire need of a quarterback, as Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne has been a resounding failure with the Tigers. In 2023, Thorne threw for 1755 yards, with 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions for a QBR of 57.9. Running, he had a bit more success, with 525 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

It seems that Hugh Freeze has decided to address this issue, bringing in Sam Jackson from the California Golden Bears. According to On3 and ESPN, Jackson is a four-star transfer, although Rivals and 247 Sports have him as a star one. On3 has him as the No. 9 QB in the transfer portal.