"Extremely selfless, extremely humble": Sherrone Moore reveals Bryce Underwood defies expectations with off-field behavior 

Sherrone Moore did not have the best season on the field in his first season as the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines. While the team came on strong at the end of the year with wins over Ohio State and Alabama, it was not a successful season as they missed the playoffs. However, the team was successful in its off the field acquisitions.

One of the biggest stories in college football this past season was when Sherrone Moore and Michigan successfully lured No. 1-ranked recruit, QB Bryce Underwood, away from LSU. It was a shocking move that puts the Wolverines in a good position for the next several seasons.

On Thursday, Sherrone Moore appeared on 'Next up with Adam Breneman' to talk about the Wolverines and his first season as head coach. One of the topics that came up was Bryce Underwood. Moore talked about how impressed he is by his QB's work ethic (starts at 32:15).

"I mean I think just to talk to him, to be around with him, to grow with him. The kid is an amazing human being. He's extremely selfless, extremely humble.

"All he wants to do is work, that's all he wants to do. So, you see this No. 1 player in the country, you have this vision of what he could be, and he is the exact opposite of the Pre-Modanna, I have all the answers guy."

Moore continued:

"The guy is the first guy in the building, he's the last one out. You got to tell him to get out of the building, and he told us that. He's like, 'You're gonna have to tell me to leave.'

"The dude just does not want to leave the building. So, he's an awesome teammate, awesome players, and we're excited to watch him."

Sherrone Moore added veteran QB Mikey Keene to compete with Bryce Underwood

While Sherrone Moore was successful in adding one of the best QB recruits in recent years in Bryce Underwood, he is not giving him the starting job for free.

Moore added veteran QB Mikey Keene in the transfer portal from Fresno State. Keene will be playing his fifth college season next year after two years at UCF and two years at Fresno State.

It is common for recruits, even top ones like Underwood, to sit in their first season. So, if Underwood does not come in and blow away Keene, there is no guarantee he will get the starting job.

