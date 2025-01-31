"Just please don’t be a**": Michigan fans react to Bryce Underwood's perfect recruit rating score

2025 No. 1 quarterback recruit Bryce Underwood, who flipped from LSU to Michigan on Nov. 21 and signed on Dec. 4, became the first player to receive a perfect 100 rating from On3. The publication announced the news on Thursday.

The hype around Underwood has Michigan fans on Instagram buzzing. One supporter expressed cautious optimism, writing:

“Just please don’t be a**😭😭 just need an above-average QB man.”

Another fan was already looking ahead, writing:

“Sure glad he's a WOLVERINE. Now let's flip Chris Henry Jr. and give him a really nice WR weapon.”

"What took them so long to figure that out? Trey happy for you congrats another one for the history books!" a fan wrote.

"I swear they better be passing more than 10 damn times a game with this kid," another quipped.

Underwood, a 6-foot-4, 214-pound quarterback, has drawn comparisons to NFL star Josh Allen and former Heisman Trophy winner Vince Young. However, his private quarterback coach, Donovan Dooley, emphasizes his relentless work ethic.

“Bryce is a worker,” Dooley told TheWolverine. “He’s a continuous learner. He’s going to ask good questions. It sounds cliché, but he’s the first on the field and last to leave. He immerses himself in the quarterback position. He never gets complacent. I don’t see why he wouldn’t rise to the top and win some games for Michigan.”

As a freshman, Bryce Underwood led Belleville to a state title with 2,888 passing yards, 39 touchdowns and four interceptions. He followed that up as a sophomore with 2,762 yards, 37 touchdowns and another championship.

His junior season was most productive, as he threw for 3,329 yards and 44 touchdowns. By his senior year, Underwood was so dominant that he often sat out in the later quarters, limiting his stats.

Bryce Underwood’s perfect rating raises expectations for Michigan football

Bryce Underwood is set to battle transfer Mikey Keene for Michigan’s starting quarterback role this spring and fall, as Wolverines fans eagerly anticipate the beginning of a new era.

He is one of two five-star recruits in Michigan’s 2025 class, alongside offensive tackle Andrew Babalola, who ranked No. 14 nationally. Three of the four major recruiting services ranked Underwood No. 1, while Rivals placed him at No. 3.

Michigan coach Sherrone Moore had high praise for Underwood.

“He’s as good as any high school quarterback I’ve seen play football,” Moore said. "He can do everything you want. He’s super smart. He’s super intuitive. He’s got great touch. He’s got great, you know, arm strength and everything you want.”

During his time at Belleville High School, Bryce Underwood delivered the program’s first two state championships. He wasted no time making an impact, accounting for 45 total touchdowns as a freshman. Now officially the Wolverines’ highest-rated offensive recruit, Underwood arrives at a pivotal moment.

