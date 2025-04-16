"F*** those guys": Michigan OL lashes out on Ohio State recruiters

Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Brady Norton lashed out at the Ohio State Buckeyes after they attempted to recruit him. Norton transferred to coach Sherrone Moore's team after two seasons with the Cal Poly Mustangs. On Tuesday, the offensive lineman shared during a press conference that the Buckeyes had initially shown interest in signing him.

Ad

Norton revealed he was in talks with Ohio State before visiting the Wolverines. However, he claimed the 2025 national champions halted communication with him until Moore made an offer.

"They (Ohio State) called me in the hotel room of my visit here (Michigan) to offer me, but in my mind — they texted me before Michigan did, really, and then just kind of ghosted me out of the blue — and all of a sudden when Michigan offered me, they wanted me now?" Norton said (1:36 onwards).

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"So, I kind of found that a little odd, and I just came here and I was like, 'F**those guys. I don't care.'"

Ad

Norton hopes to play a key role in the Wolverines’ offense during the 2025 season. Last year, he started 11 games at left tackle and was named an FCS Football Central Freshman All-American. His decision to join Michigan could provide much-needed help on an offense that struggled last season.

Moore's unit had the 10th-worst total yardage in the country (3,721). The team's problems on offense contributed to an 8-5 record and a failure to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Ad

The addition of Norton and other key players like Bryce Underwood may be what the Wolverines need to compete offensively against the best teams in the Big Ten.

Brady Norton shares his thoughts on the Michigan & Ohio State rivalry

Brady Norton also addressed the rivalry between Michigan and Ohio State. The offensive lineman was asked if he was looking forward to playing against the Buckeyes.

Ad

Norton said he was somewhat interested but doesn’t share the same animosity toward Ohio State as the veteran players on the team. However, he believes that could change during rivalry week.

"I don't have as much of a hatred and the rivalry in my blood as these guys who've played for the program for many years. I'm assuming once that week comes, I'll definitely start feeling it. ... But I don't really have that pure hatred of blood quite yet," Norton said (3:37 onwards).

The Wolverines will try to get their fifth consecutive win over Ohio State on Nov. 29.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tyriece Simon Tyriece Simon has a bachelors degree in journalism and graduated from York College. His hobbies during his free time includes reading books, watching movies and playing video games. Know More

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place