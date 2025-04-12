“F**k you”: CFB fans rip Nico Iamaleava’s dad to shreds after his son negates his bold claims by entering the transfer portal

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava has been at the center of controversy for several days. Rumors swirled that he was looking to renegotiate his NIL deal with the team. Fans were concerned that he would leave the Vols in the spring transfer portal window if they did not reach an agreement.
However, on Thursday, Iamaleava's father denied the rumors and said that Iamaleava was happy in Tennessee and had no intention of leaving. This story took a turn on Friday when Iamaleava missed practice. However, reports on Saturday indicated that Iamaleava is entering the transfer portal.
Many Vols fans fired back at Iamaleava's father for his previous tweet and responded to it.
"F**k you," one fan wrote.
"Pete Nakos still a b**ch? Seems he called it like he truly saw it and looks like he saw it correctly. Not a good look for Nico here pops. I wish Nicon the best and that includes getting better management around him for his NIL and future NFL contract decisions," one fan commented.
"He gave you a chance to give a public response and you said nothing. Your son is obviously not off the team for no reason," one fan tweeted.
Fans continued to criticize him on X.
"I hope you twist your ankle today," one fan wrote.
"Good job I hope you have fun with that 4 million that you’re gonna get. Good way to ruin a young man’s life like that I hope you’re a proud father," one fan commented.
"Hope the extra mil is worth Nico’s future," another fan wrote.
Nico Iamaleava is expected to enter the spring transfer portal
Per Saturday's reports, Nico Iamaleava is likely to enter the transfer portal on Wednesday. He did not attend practice on Friday and is reportedly holding out amid NIL contract negotiations with the school.
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel reportedly informed the team on Saturday morning about Iamaleava's decision. The timing of it is not ideal for the Volunteers as they will play their spring game on Saturday afternoon. Iamaleava just completed his freshman redshirt season, so he has three years of eligibility remaining.
Tennessee Volunteers Fan? Check out the latest Tennessee Volunteers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.