"F**kin legend": Fans amazed by Marshall Faulk's revelation about joining Deion Sanders & team

Deion Sanders made a few changes to revamp his coaching staff this offseason. After a 9-4 campaign with the Colorado Buffaloes last season, Coach Prime hired Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk as the team's new running backs coach.

Ad

This will be Faulk's first coaching gig since retiring from the league in 2007. On Friday, he appeared for an interview on The Rich Eisen Show where the host Suzy Shuster asked Faulk what enticed him to begin a new career as a football coach under Deion Sanders in Colorado.

"Deion has influence," he said. "We've been having several conversations over his time, from when he was in Jackson State, to his move to Colorado. At that time, my kids were younger, but now, they don't need me anymore. They've grown. ... So, you find things to do. You find ways to be impactful.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We, as in, Deion, myself, and a lot of guys that play coach right now, the game has given us so much. And coaches, they poured into us so much. We got to give that back to these young kids coming up in football. To teach them how to get to the next level but make sure they get to the next level the right way."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans took to social media to express their awe and amazement after hearing Faulk's reasoning for joining Coach Prime's team.

"F**kin legend. Welcome to Boulder big dog. We all appreciate you! Let's win some titles," one fan commented.

"A new beginning at Colorado," another fan stated.

"Deion Sanders and Faulk will go for a natty this time," this fan predicted.

Ad

"Love you Faulk, You're a forever legend. Lets go for Big!!!," another fan wrote.

"Sounds like a mad-scientist in waiting," this fan said.

With his addition, the Colorado Buffaloes now have three Pro Football Hall of Famers on the coaching staff, with Sanders, Faulk, and senior control quality analyst Warren Sapp.

However, Marshall Faulk is not the only big-time hire that Deion Sanders has made this offseason. He also brought in 5x Pro Bowler Andre Gurode as the new assistant offensive line coach and ex-NFL star Domata Peko as the DL coach of the Buffs.

Ad

Marshall Faulk heaps praise on Deion Sanders

On Feb. 6, Marshall Faulk was interviewed by Front Office Sports before Super Bowl LIX. During this interview, Faulk was yet to reveal his plans of joining the Colorado Buffaloes coaching staff. However, he did heap praise on Deion Sanders as a person and for his commitment and dedication to the game.

"Deion is an elevator," Faulk said. "He is going to elevate you as a person, and he is going to force you to elevate your life. And that's what he does. He lifts people up. A lot of the time, the light, it looks like it's shining on him. But really, he's shining the light on somebody."

Ad

"Pay attention to what he does. We're good friends. And whatever I can do to help him out, I'll do."

Expand Tweet

The addition of such talented former NFL stars will help elevate the Buffs' performance on the gridiron this upcoming season. It will be interesting to see if Deion Sanders and his team finally establish themselves as worthy playoff contenders and possibly aim for a national championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place