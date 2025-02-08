"We don't kiss & tell": Coach Prime issues mysterious response as he talks about Marshall Faulk's hiring at Colorado

Marshall Faulk joined Deion Sanders, otherwise known as Coach Prime, on the Colorado football coaching staff Thursday night. The former "Greatest Show on Turf" star had a decorated career with the Indianapolis Colts and St. Louis Rams. He'll now add value to the Buffaloes program.

It's a move that's been in the works for a little bit, Coach Prime revealed when asked on Radio Row in New Orleans on Friday.

"A minute," Coach Prime said, prompting laughs during an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show." "A minute. We don't kiss and tell everything. We always keep something, you know, we hold something back. We'll let this storm blow over then, 'Boom, there you go.'"

Sanders prefers not to say that he hired Faulk. He has a lot of respect for his fellow Pro Football Hall of Famer, who retired with the ninth-most rushing yards in NFL history (12,279 yards).

"I don't like how the way that sounds," Sanders said. "Because that's my guy. I don't like, 'I hired Marshall Faulk.' I partnered with Marshall Faulk. That sounds better because my coaches don't work for me, they work with me. The Bible says, 'That rod and that staff, they comfort you.' I have a tremendous staff that is a tremendous comfort to me."

How will Marshall Faulk help Coach Prime?

Faulk becomes the third Pro Football Hall of Famer on the Buffaloes' staff, along with Coach Prime and Warren Sapp, a defensive senior quality assistant.

"The level goes where? Through the roof," Sanders said. "Marshall is one of the smartest offensive human beings that I've been around. So what he's gonna attract there, but not only that. The standard that he's gonna demand ... it's unbelievable."

Faulk was the first player in NFL history to pick up 2,000 yards from scrimmage in four consecutive seasons (1998-2001). He scored 136 touchdowns, including 26 in 2000. Faulk shares the same admiration for Coach Prime that Sanders has for him.

The two entered the same Hall of Fame class in 2011.

"Deion is an elevator," Faulk told Front Office Sports earlier this week. "He's going to elevate you as a person, and he's going to force you to elevate your life. That's what he does. He lifts people up. A lot of the times the light may look like it's shining on him, but really he's shining the light on somebody."

Colorado only rushed for 847 yards as a team last season. Isaiah Augustave led the group with 384 yards on 85 carries. Meanwhile, Shedeur Sanders had 4,134 passing yards and Travis Hunter had 1,258 receiving yards with 15 touchdown catches.

