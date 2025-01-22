"Would be a glorious train wreck": CFB fans react as Nick Saban backs Coach Prime for Cowboys HC opening 

Deion Sanders has been rumored to be a possible candidate for the Dallas Cowboys' vacant head coaching spot. He now has the backing of a high-profile former colleague, who believes that Sanders should be the guy to take over for America's Team.

College football coaching icon Nick Saban appeared Tuesday on "The Pivot" and gave his thoughts on "Coach Prime" and Cowboys job.

"I want him to get that job," Saban said.

Fans reacted to the endorsement shared in a post by On3 post on X/Twitter.

One fan agreed, but likely not for the same reason as Saban's.

"This hire would be a glorious train wreck," @GianniCacalotta wrote.

Another fan feels a move from Boulder to Dallas for "Coach Prime" would benefit the Pro Football Hall of Famer.

"Id go if I was him," @WAServers said. "Colorado is a dead end."

The season before Sanders arrived to take the reins of the Buffaloes, they'd gone 1-11. In two seasons at the helm for Colorado, he's boosted them to a 9-4 record in 2024 and an appearance in the Alamo Bowl. Things would take on a much different look if "Coach Prime" decides to stay put. However, being that his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter are moving on to the NFL, that seems the less likely scenario.

What could Coach Prime do in the coming weeks?

If Sanders is to follow them, he'll possibly look to reunite with Shedeur and his other son, now-former Buffaloes safety Shilo.

"I want him to get it but not cause I think he'll lead them to a Super Bowl," @SabanistheG said. "I believe Deion's absolute best could be to get them to an NFC Chip. The reason I want Deion to have the job is cause it'll be the first domino in Jerry Jones getting told to NO for the first time ever"

Jones, the Cowboys' owner, has been known to have his fingerprints on most — if not all — of his franchise's moves. Sanders is in a favorable position, though, at a program that he's steadily building as talented recruits are drawn to what he's put together thus far. That's why one fan believes the elder Sanders will decide to continue to call Boulder home.

"Lol, who cares what Nick thinks," @weef1998 said. "@DeionSanders is staying in Boulder until he has a statue next to Ralphie."

"Nick Saban wants to take over what he's put together at Colorado," @kevsonthebus113 said.

It will be interesting to see what "Coach Prime" decides to do for next season.

Do you think Deion Sanders should take the head coaching job at the Dallas Cowboys? Should he stay in Colorado and continue to greater his legacy there? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

