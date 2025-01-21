Nick Saban makes his stance crystal clear on Deion Sanders to Dallas Cowboys speculation

Deion Sanders' future at Colorado has been a topic of discussion for fans and analysts. Coach Prime has been linked with taking up the coaching role at the Dallas Cowboys after meeting with team owner Jerry Jones.

ESPN analyst Nick Saban appeared on "The Pivot Podcast" and made it clear that he wanted Sanders to take over as Cowboys coach. When fellow analyst Ryan Clark jokingly suggested the Cowboys job was vacant for Saban to return to coaching in the NFL, the former Alabama coach directed the position to Coach Prime.

“Me and Deion," Saban said. "I want him to get that job.”

The Cowboys are still searching for a coach after parting ways with Mike McCarthy last week. Dallas opted against extending McCarthy's five-year contract, which expired last Tuesday.

After Sanders met with Jones, he hinted at staying put in Colorado.

"To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it's intriguing," Sanders told Adam Schefter of ESPN. "I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up and process it, and think about it, it's intriguing. But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body and the community."

However, it remains to be seen whether Sanders will remain the CU coach for the 2025 season.

Deion Sanders has improved Colorado tremendously in two seasons

NCAA Football: Colorado Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders - Source: Imagn

Colorado hired Deion Sanders in December 2022, and the coach has improved the team tremendously ever since. In his first season, Coach Prime led the Buffs to a rather underwhelming 4-8 record, failing to secure a bowl game.

However, in the 2024 season, CU finished with a 9-4 record and was ranked the No. 20 team in the country. Moreover, Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter was part of Colorado's team.

Although Colorado lost its Alamo Bowl game against BYU last month, Sanders' work with the Buffs has been recognized by many.

As per his contract, he is tied to Colorado through the 2027 season.

