"Failures of University leadership": Nebraska’s Governor takes a dig at University brass over AD Trev Alberts’ sudden defection to Texas A&M

Governor Jim Pillen has spoken out against the University of Nebraska regarding the departure of Cornhuskers Athletic Director Trev Alberts to Texas A&M:

"I am deeply disappointed by Trev Alberts' decision after so soon after reinstating his commitment to Nebraska and I don't know or fully understand his reason why. I do know that the time for reflecting on the failures of the University leadership, which led to his decision must come later. Now is the time to act.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The news of Alberts' decision to leave the Nebraska AD role came as a shock to many. He joined the Cornhuskers program in 2021, and in 2023, signed a contract extension, which would have kept him in there until 2031.

The contract was worth $2.1 million and was set to make Alberts one of the top three highest-paid ADs in the Big Ten.

While his salary at Texas has not been made public yet, it can be assumed that it will be around the same bracket as his pay at Nebraska.

Read More: Trev Alberts salary: How much does the Nebraska AD make with Cornhuskers?

Governor Pillen blames the University for another high-level departure

Governor Pillen also blamed the University of Nebraska for failing to find a replacement for University President Ted Carter.

"It has been 206 days since Ted Carter announced his departure as president. It is unacceptable that the Universities elected leaders have failed during this time to appoint permanent leadership"

Carter became President of the University of Nebraska in 2019, but left the position in April 2023 to become President of Ohio State, where he was involved in the hiring of Ross Bjork as AD.

Since then, the University has been without a President, something that Governor Pillen views as unacceptable.

Carter and Alberts shared a strong relationship. They were involved in the hiring of former Carolina Panthers Head Coach Matt Ruhle to their program and played crucial roles in securing approval for the renovation of Memorial Stadium.

It is March 2024, and both of them have departed Nebraska, whose leadership needs to act quickly in order to find replacements to lead the Cornhuskers.

Poll : Do you agree with the comments made by Governor Pillen? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion