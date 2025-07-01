"Fake list without Eric Singleton Jr.": CFB fans displeased with EA College Football 26 top ten fastest player ratings

The EA College Football 26 release is around the corner, and the game developers released their Top 10 fastest player ratings on Tuesday. These ratings have got college football fans talking.
Speed is one of the most important aspects of football video games. It's a crucial factor in making highlight reel plays or stopping an opponent from breaking down the Gridiron.
Here's what fans of the gaming franchise had to say about the speed rankings.
A fan said, "Fake list without Eric Singleton Jr."
Another stated, "Not a single G5 player…what a shock 🙄."
One added, "Lol Aaron Anderson out of lsu is faster than a lot of these guys."
However, some fans were more receptive to the ratings.
One said, "That duo of Kendrick Law and Barrion Brown at Kentucky would have set EA records 😂."
Another added, "So nice harbor gon be broken every cfb game he in 😭."
One chimed in, "LSU going to be a problem in the game."
The players on the recently released list are set to be nightmares for opposing defenses. So, let's look at the speed leader for the latest iteration of EA College Football.
Who are the fastest players in EA College Football 26?
Four players have a 99 speed rating in EA College Football 26. They are South Carolina wide receiver Nyck Harbor, LSU wide receiver Barion Brown, UCLA cornerback Rodrick Pleasant and Arkansas wide receiver Jordan Anthony.
Pleasant holds the distinction of being the only defensive player with a 99 speed rating in the game. The lockdown cornerback will be a tough opponent in a foot race in EA College Football 26.
Pleasant spent his last two seasons with the Oregon Ducks, but he's set to join the UCLA Bruins for the 2025 campaign. Aside from starring at cornerback, Pleasant is a track star.
The UCLA CB holds the California state record in the 100 meters with a time of 10.14 seconds. Some gamers will play as UCLA to utilize Pleasant's blazing speed in a real game scenario.
Auburn Tigers Fans? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.