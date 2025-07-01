"Fake list without Eric Singleton Jr.": CFB fans displeased with EA College Football 26 top ten fastest player ratings

The EA College Football 26 release is around the corner, and the game developers released their Top 10 fastest player ratings on Tuesday. These ratings have got college football fans talking.

Ad

Speed is one of the most important aspects of football video games. It's a crucial factor in making highlight reel plays or stopping an opponent from breaking down the Gridiron.

Here's what fans of the gaming franchise had to say about the speed rankings.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A fan said, "Fake list without Eric Singleton Jr."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Another stated, "Not a single G5 player…what a shock 🙄."

One added, "Lol Aaron Anderson out of lsu is faster than a lot of these guys."

However, some fans were more receptive to the ratings.

One said, "That duo of Kendrick Law and Barrion Brown at Kentucky would have set EA records 😂."

Another added, "So nice harbor gon be broken every cfb game he in 😭."

Ad

One chimed in, "LSU going to be a problem in the game."

The players on the recently released list are set to be nightmares for opposing defenses. So, let's look at the speed leader for the latest iteration of EA College Football.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Who are the fastest players in EA College Football 26?

Four players have a 99 speed rating in EA College Football 26. They are South Carolina wide receiver Nyck Harbor, LSU wide receiver Barion Brown, UCLA cornerback Rodrick Pleasant and Arkansas wide receiver Jordan Anthony.

Pleasant holds the distinction of being the only defensive player with a 99 speed rating in the game. The lockdown cornerback will be a tough opponent in a foot race in EA College Football 26.

Ad

Pleasant spent his last two seasons with the Oregon Ducks, but he's set to join the UCLA Bruins for the 2025 campaign. Aside from starring at cornerback, Pleasant is a track star.

The UCLA CB holds the California state record in the 100 meters with a time of 10.14 seconds. Some gamers will play as UCLA to utilize Pleasant's blazing speed in a real game scenario.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Auburn Tigers Fans? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.