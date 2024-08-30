Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders stole the show once again during his team's season-opening clash against the North Dakota State Bison. It was a chance for the Heisman Trophy hopeful to show his potential early on and the quarterback did not fail to deliver.

Shedeur went 26-of-34 for 445 yards, passing four touchdowns and one interception to close out a nervy 31-26 win for the Buffs.

Last season, one of the biggest issues Colorado faced was a porous offensive line that allowed 53 sacks on Shedeur Sanders, the most in the FBS, which resulted in him having to get pain injections and even missing the last game of the season due to injury.

Although it was an improved showing by the Buffs' O-line against the Bison, there were still issues, prompting college football analyst Ryan Clark to say:

"Starting Shedeur behind these offensive lines at Colorado the last two years is dang near bad parenting!" Clark tweeted.

College football fans on X had mixed reactions to Clark's remark on the quality of Colorado's O-line.

"Nebraska is licking its chops," one fan wrote.

Some fans were full of praise for the Buffs QB for showing his talent despite the porous O-line.

"True but the young man looks like the real deal. Not only great physical tools but looks cool under pressure and has command of that offense. Can’t wait to see him at the next level," one fan tweeted.

"He’s doing his thing tho!" Another fan tweeted.

"Wait until he’s a top pick in the nfl lol he’s prolly not going to a good team," one fan tweeted.

Shedeur Sanders and Colorado's new O-line

After a harrowing 28-16 loss to the UCLA Bruins in which Shedeur Sanders was repeatedly sacked (five times) in 2023, Colorado coach Deion Sanders recruited a whole new O-line.

During the spring transfer portal window, the Buffs recruited Wyatt Hummel, Ethan Boyd and Yahya Attia, while Hank Zilinskas and Tyler Brown were retained from last season's offensive line.

"All these kids have been starters. They’re not backups. They weren’t lower-level players. They were starters in Power Five,” Sanders told media.

“And they know darn well they’ve got a first-round pick — maybe the first kid in the whole draft — that they’re protecting. That means something to them.”

After spring practice, the confident Buffs quarterback showed his appreciation for his new O-line, stating his confidence in them.

"We have a lot of guys in the offensive line room who have great attitudes toward each other," Shedeur said. "Sometimes it's friction but we always work it out and we're always a family. They won't let what happened last year happen again."

After the game against the North Dakota State Bison, where he was only sacked once, it seems Shedeur Sanders got the level of protection he required to dominate.

