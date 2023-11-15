Colorado nation honors Deion Sanders' son Shedeur Sanders with Buffalo Heart Award for demonstrating grit and toughness (PHOTOS)

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been in the news recently for the massive sacks he has taken as the most sacked QB in college football (48).

Despite the personal adversity and the Buffaloes dropping six of their last seven games, Sanders has consistently put in excellent performances, swimming against the tide in narrow losses and blowouts alike.

His father, Coach Prime, recently revealed that Shedeur Sanders has had to get pain-killing injections to continue to play because he's getting hit too much. For his excellence in the face of such adversity, the QB was honored by Colorado.

Shedeur won the Buffalo Heart Award, which was created by fans to honor the player who shows the most grit, determination and toughness.

The official channel posted the pictures of the QB receiving the award with the caption:

"The Buffalo Heart Award was created by Colorado Football fans in 1998 and designed to honor the Buff who demonstrates grit, determination and toughness. This year’s Buffalo Heart Award was presented to @ShedeurSanders. #GoBuffs."

After getting the award, Shedeur Sanders reassured the Colorado Buffaloes fans with a heartfelt message.

“Ain’t got to ever worry about me letting them down. I’m always there to the end. It means a lot that they understand what I’m going through day to day, what I’m pushing through mentally, physically, emotionally. So I’m just very proud they’re able to see that too.”

Deion Sanders was full of praise for Shedeur Sanders after the game against Arizona and elaborated on why he deserved the award he got.

"He’s getting more treatment, because his body is tremendously sore. His body’s tremendously sore. He’s doing some of the things that he doesn’t do to go out there and make sure that he can be his best," Coach Prime said.

Shedeur Sanders: the good, the bad and the NFL draft

Shedeur Sanders has had quite the week, winning the award, surpassing 10,000 career passing yards, getting an answer to his NFL draft future and getting his car impounded by Colorado campus police at the Champions Center lot.

On the "Dan Patrick Show," Deion Sanders gave an update on whether he and his sons would consider leaving for the NFL and even gave a timetable for their declaration for the draft.

“Why would we, when we’re having a great time here?” Deion Sanders said. “When we appreciate and love where we are, it’s hard to look at somewhere else.”

"They're going to come out at the same time ... next year," Sanders added. "They're not trying to leave Daddy this year, by the way."

It seems as if the Sanders clan is staying in Boulder.