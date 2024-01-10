"Fantastic coach and staff": Jim Harbaugh gives special shoutout to Kalen DeBoer after Huskies put up classic fight against Michigan

Jim Harbaugh praised Kalen DeBoer for his coaching performance after Michigan beat Washington 34-13 to win the College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday. It was the first time that either program had reached the CFP final.

After top-ranked Michigan (15-0) took control early and never let second-ranked Washington (14-1) tie or take the lead, DeBoer said that his team made some mistakes but also acknowledged that Michigan was the superior team. The loss ended Washington's impressive 21-game winning streak, which was the longest in the FBS.

"Just really happy, excited," Harbaugh said. "Want to thank the CFP. The entire week this week, last week, everything conducive to getting our team ready to play. Want to congratulate Washington. Kalen DeBoer, fantastic coach and staff, and their players played so well and played so hard."

DeBoer has had an amazing two seasons at Washington, going 25-3 with two top eight finishes. He was hired on Nov. 29, 2021, after a successful stint as the offensive coordinator at Fresno State.

He has been coaching for 26 years at different levels and roles and has a wide network of contacts in the coaching and recruiting circles.

Kalen DeBoer's masterful coaching propels Washington

Washington coach Kalen DeBoer had a stellar season in 2023. He was named the AP Coach of the Year, Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year, Home Depot Coach of the Year, Sporting News Coach of the Year and Walter Camp Coach of the Year.

His team also had a high SOS of 7.83 and a high SRS of 17.89. Washington started the season ranked 10th, reached the 2nd spot and won the Sugar Bowl.

DeBoer has been coaching at major schools for four years, with a remarkable record of 37-9 (.804). He has also won two of his three bowl games.

DeBoer mentored three NAIA National Players of the Year in his coaching career: Lorenzo Brown (2009) and Chad Cavender (2007), both quarterbacks, and Nick Kortan (2002), a running back. A three-time NAIA Coach of the Year, he also helped 25 players earn first-team All-American honors at Sioux Falls.

