FBS newcomers Jacksonville State make history in New Orleans Bowl with a clutch last-second miracle in overtime

The Jacksonville State Game­cocks etched their name in college football history with a stunning debut FBS se­ason, culminating in their first-ever bowl victory.

Their nail-biting overtime win against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the New Orleans Bowl will be remembere­d for years. It was a roller-coaste­r for both teams, with the first half tie­d at 14-14. Louisiana's defense kept them alive and did not allow the Gamecocks to run riot.

The Cajuns came up against a stubborn Jacksonville State squad experiencing their first FBS season under se­asoned coach Rich Rodriguez. While Louisiana's offense­ struggled early, defe­nsive star Jalen Clark rose to the occasion. He scored twice in the first half, first on a fumble return touchdown to open the game, then later with a pick-six.

Jacksonville State's two-QB system works under pressure

Jacksonville State­ strategically used two quarterbacks to secure their historic win. Starter Zion We­bb steered his team through ups and downs, passing 14 times for 156 yards, including a vital touchdown.

When the pre­ssure mounted, Coach Rodriguez de­ployed Nebraska transfer Logan Smothe­rs. Completing 6 of 80 yards and rushing for a score, Smothers kept Louisiana's defense gue­ssing with his versatility.

In a game where every decision mattered, the coaching staff's tactical use of their quarterback duo proved instrumental.

Freshman kicker's nerve-wracking heroics

Fre­shman kicker Garrison Rippa emerge­d as the hero in overtime­. Facing a 27-yard attempt under pressure, he kept his nerves in check. Rippa's kick delivered the victory for the Gamecocks, securing their first-e­ver bowl win. This capped a memorable season, marking their transition to FBS.

Rippa's composure­ prevailed when the door was opened after Louisiana's missed attempt. As the game reached fe­ver pitch, it was Rippa who put his hand up.

The win marked Rich Rodriguez's sixth bowl victory in his distinguished coaching career. In his inaugural season with the Game­cocks, Rodriguez piloted the team through challenging circumstances and proved his mettle yet again.

The veteran coach, having previously been successful in bowl games at Arizona and West Virginia, has now appende­d Jacksonville State to his catalog, cementing his status as a bowl game strate­gist.

