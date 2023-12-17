FBS newcomers Jacksonville State make history in New Orleans Bowl with a clutch last-second miracle in overtime

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks etched their name in college football history with a stunning debut FBS season, culminating in their first-ever bowl victory.
Their nail-biting overtime win against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the New Orleans Bowl will be remembered for years. It was a roller-coaster for both teams, with the first half tied at 14-14. Louisiana's defense kept them alive and did not allow the Gamecocks to run riot.
The Cajuns came up against a stubborn Jacksonville State squad experiencing their first FBS season under seasoned coach Rich Rodriguez. While Louisiana's offense struggled early, defensive star Jalen Clark rose to the occasion. He scored twice in the first half, first on a fumble return touchdown to open the game, then later with a pick-six.
Jacksonville State's two-QB system works under pressure
Jacksonville State strategically used two quarterbacks to secure their historic win. Starter Zion Webb steered his team through ups and downs, passing 14 times for 156 yards, including a vital touchdown.
When the pressure mounted, Coach Rodriguez deployed Nebraska transfer Logan Smothers. Completing 6 of 80 yards and rushing for a score, Smothers kept Louisiana's defense guessing with his versatility.
In a game where every decision mattered, the coaching staff's tactical use of their quarterback duo proved instrumental.
Freshman kicker's nerve-wracking heroics
Freshman kicker Garrison Rippa emerged as the hero in overtime. Facing a 27-yard attempt under pressure, he kept his nerves in check. Rippa's kick delivered the victory for the Gamecocks, securing their first-ever bowl win. This capped a memorable season, marking their transition to FBS.
Rippa's composure prevailed when the door was opened after Louisiana's missed attempt. As the game reached fever pitch, it was Rippa who put his hand up.
The win marked Rich Rodriguez's sixth bowl victory in his distinguished coaching career. In his inaugural season with the Gamecocks, Rodriguez piloted the team through challenging circumstances and proved his mettle yet again.
The veteran coach, having previously been successful in bowl games at Arizona and West Virginia, has now appended Jacksonville State to his catalog, cementing his status as a bowl game strategist.
Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season