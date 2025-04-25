“Feels good to be bigger than him”: Nick Saban reminisces initial meetings with Tyler Booker post Draft day success

Former Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban opened up on his first time meeting offensive guard Tyler Booker before he committed to Alabama.

Booker was a key part of the Crimson Tide's offensive line success and he parlayed that into being selected 12th overall by the Dallas Cowboys.

After Booker was drafted, Saban who was on the ESPN broadcast, opened up on the pick, as the broadcast showed a picture of Saban being bigger than Booker in 2015 during his camp.

“It feels good to be bigger than him,” Saban said. “This guy is a fantastic young man. I mean, smart, and you talk about a good leader. Very physical, very tough. Gets movement in the run, that’s why people like him so much. This guy’s got tremendous muscle mass, which I think is very important to be a power player in the NFL. This guy’s got it all.”

It was a nice comment from Saban, who was happy to see Booker be selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Booker was a four-star recruit in the class of 2022 and ended up committing to Alabama. He played under Saban and ended up developing into a first-round NFL pick.

Cowboys coach eager to draft Tyler Booker

Tyler Booker will likely project to be a Day 1 starter on the offensive line for the Dallas Cowboys in 2025.

Booker will replace Zack Martin who retired, and Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer is happy with the pick as he believes Booker will help Dallas dominate the trenches.

"We were number one, thrilled about the young man, the power, the strength," Schottenheimer said, via the team website. "When you sit down and you visit with this guy, he's an alpha. He knows what he wants, he knows how good he is, he knows how talented he is… We want to own the line of scrimmage, and this is the guy that gives us a chance to do just that with the pieces we have in place."

Booker will be a key part of the Cowboys' offensive line in 2025 as he will help protect Dak Prescott and also help improve the running game.

