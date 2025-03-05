"Felt like they were disrespecting our coach": DJ Lagway on Billy Napier being on the hot seat throughout last season 

Florida quarterback DJ Lagway doesn't think Gators coach Billy Napier should be on the hot seat going into 2025.

Ad

Napier's job was put into question last season and is once again on the hot seat ahead of the 2025 season. With Napier's time in Gainesville dependent on his team's performance, Lagway believes they are using it as motivation as people are doubting the coach.

"That was definitely motivation, because I felt like they were disrespecting our coach, and disrespecting us, genuinely," Lagway said on the 'Outta Pocket' show (3:09 mark). "So we had to go out there and show them what we had.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Obviously it took some bumps in the road, lots of ups and downs this year, but I feel like at the end we kinda pulled it all together and figured it out. And hopefully we build on that momentum in the 2025 season."

Ad

Napier is entering his fourth season as the Gators coach. He's gone 19-19 in three years and has just one season with a winning record. The Gators ended the 2024 season on a four-game winning streak, including upset wins over LSU and Ole Miss.

Florida also won its bowl game against Tulane, and Lagway wants to use that momentum into 2025 as the Gators are a dark horse in the SEC.

DJ Lagway excited for Year 2 at Florida

DJ Lagway was a bright spot for Florida in 2024 as he looks to continue his success in 2025.

Ad

Lagway has sky-high expectations going into the upcoming season, and he believes he's just looking to get better every day and every game.

"My mindset really is to just keep stacking days and getting better. Just improving my mechanics, my in-the-pocket awareness, my coverage recognition, protection recognition," Lagway said. "Just knowing the ins and outs of the formations, the plays and all that. And just taking another deep dive in the offense. It's Year 2 in it. I'm just excited for that. It'll be really good."

Ad

Lagway went 115-for-192 for 1,915 yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions in his true freshman season with the Gators.

DJ Lagway and Florida will open their 2025 season on Aug. 30 against LIU. The Gators have notable games against Miami, LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Tennessee, among others.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Florida Gators Fan? Check out the latest Gators depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.