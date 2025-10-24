"Finger-pointing won't exist here": Mario Cristobal backs Carson Beck amid reports of inconsistency ahead of Stanford game

After a 24-21 loss to Louisville in Week 7, Carson Beck and Mario Cristobal is looking to get back on track with a big win over Stanford this coming weekend. Even though Miami managed to rack up a 5-0 record, quarterback Carson Beck's inconsistency raised many eyebrows. In the game against Louisville, Beck passed for only 270 yards while throwing for four interceptions and no touchdowns.

While speaking to the reporter ahead of the Week 9 game, head coach Mario Cristobal mentioned that Beck is tackling these setbacks with intense training and resilience. He added that there was no point in calling somebody out or passing on the blame to an individual player but rather a team result.

“We’ve seen him handle it very professionally. I make sure that every player and every staff member knows that we win together and lose together. Finger-pointing won’t exist here. Besides making these guys better football players, you have to make them better men and better people,” Cristobal said to the reporters earlier this week.

He also mentioned that Beck will have significant opportunities to showcase his skill sets and that the Stanford game would be a suitable platform.

“In life, that is a hard, cold lesson you have to learn when things don’t go well and everything’s coming down and people want to point at you. You man up, get off the ground and go back to work. That’s the expectation. That’s all we’ve seen, and that’s all we’ve seen going forward,” Cristobal added.

Carson Beck takes accountability for the loss and vows to bounce back

On Wednesday, the veteran quarterback had a brief interaction with the reporters where he explained about Miami's progress and the reasons behind the Louisville loss. He explained that he should have been careful in terms of execution.

"I just, I think it all ultimately came down to execution. And again, I have to be better, and that's hand up accountability for me, but, again, nothing changes. We continue to prep the same way that we have been and continue to do the same things that have ultimately got us to this spot,” Beck said during the media presser.

With just one loss in the season, Miami are among the frontrunners to become the first team from the ACC to make it to the playoffs. Expect Carson Beck & Co. to wrap up 2025 season with least 10+ wins in the upcoming weekends.

