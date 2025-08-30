"First step toward being fired after the season": CFB fans erupt as Brent Venables takes $1 million pay cut after Oklahoma’s revenue hit

Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables will reduce his 2025 salary by $1 million, bringing it down to $7.55 million for the year. When college football fans heard the news, they could not stop themselves from discussing it.According to reports obtained by USA Today's Steve Berkowitz, Venables took a one-time voluntary pay cut to support Oklahoma's revenue-sharing with athletes.CFB fans mocked the coach's decision and even think that he could get fired by the program soon.&quot;They’re never beating the broke allegations,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;He is a better man than I. Maybe not smarter, but better in a lot of other ways and probably as a whole,&quot; another CFB fan said.&quot;First step toward being fired after the season,&quot; an user on X (formerly Twitter) said.Many other fans pointed out the Oklahoma Sooners' lack of funds.&quot;Oof he's cooked and they are broke,&quot; someone wrote on X.&quot;Poor guy. How will he ever make it this year on $7.5M?? Ramen and cafeteria food I suppose,&quot; a person commented.&quot;He is also just not worth the money lol,&quot; a fan said.The recent NCAA settlement allows schools to distribute up to $20.5 million to athletes, primarily for football. The Sooners will allocate funds across six sports, including football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball, and gymnastics.Oklahoma AD appreciated Brent Venables' commitment and leadershipThe Oklahoma athletic director, Joe Castiglione, appreciated Brent Venable for showing his leadership and commitment toward the program.“It really shows a lot of leadership on Brent’s part,&quot; Castiglione said. &quot;He came forward with the idea, knowing there were needs for our program. He wanted to help. He recognized the need to retain players already on our roster and those we needed to recruit, and he wanted to help participate in the revenue-sharing formula going forward.”Besides Brent Venables, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy also took $1 million salary reduction to support revenue-sharing efforts. Additionally, Florida State coach Mike Norvell is reportedly planning to contribute $4.5 million of his salary for similar purposes.The Sooners are set to face the Illinois State Redbirds on Sept. 1. With Venables on the hot seat, it would be interesting to see how the team kicks off the 2025 season.