Five-star Michigan commit Carter Meadows makes his feelings known after major career announcement 

Five-star edge rusher Carter Meadows committed to Michigan's 2026 class on Sunday over offers from Ohio State, Penn State and South Carolina. Besides Sherrone Moore, Meadows also witnessed a heavy push from Wolverines defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and defensive line coach Lou Esposito leading up to his commitment.

The day after making his decision to wear the Blue & Gold at the next level, Meadows shared a heartfelt message on X

"Yesterday was an amazing day," Meadows tweeted on Monday. "I want to thank everyone who has helped and supported me through this process. I hope I continue to make you proud. #GoBlue."

Ohio State posed the biggest challenge to Michigan in landing Meadows. Just before his commitment, he made back-to-back visits to Ohio State and Michigan on consecutive weekends in June. This latest recruiting loss adds to the struggles for Ryan Day, who holds a 1-4 record against Moore’s Wolverines as the Buckeyes' head coach.

Meadows attends Gonzaga High School in Washington, D.C. As a junior, he recorded 33 tackles, five tackles for a loss and two sacks in six games. According to 247Sports analyst Andrew Ivins, Meadows is a nightmare for offensive tackles due to his long stride, which allows him to bend the edge and quickly close in on quarterbacks.

Meadows is the No. 2 edge rusher in the 2026 class, the No. 6 overall recruit nationally and the No. 1 overall recruit in Washington D.C., according to On3. He also competes on the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League circuit during the summer AAU season.

Carter Meadows opens up about his commitment to Michigan

Carter Meadows took his official visit to Ann Arbor for Victors Weekend on June 20, and that experience convinced him that Michigan was the perfect choice. Speaking to On3, the 6-foot-6, 225-pound recruit explained why he decided to commit to the Wolverines.

“I think it was a mix of on the field, off the field things," Meadows said. "When I went up there for my OV the culture I could feel in the building was different and I want to be part of it.

“I think their history of winning and tradition and upholding their standard of excellences in all walks of life, on the field, off the field that’s what makes it special.”

Michigan’s recruiting momentum continues to surge, as just a day after Meadows’ pledge, the Wolverines landed another commitment from four-star safety Andre Clarke. The standout from Hermitage High School in Richmond, Virginia, who picked the Wolverines over offers from SMU, Kentucky and Miami.

Sherrone Moore has now attained nine commits in two weeks, and the Wolverines feature 19 prospects in the 2026 class, ranking No. 10 in the nation (per on3).

