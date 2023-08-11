The Texas Longhorns have hit a home run. The NCAA team has secured a commitment from the highly sought-after five-star edge rusher Colin Simmons. In a decision that kept fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes, Simmons ultimately chose the Texas Longhorns over rival suitors LSU and Miami.

A recruitment saga full of twists and turns must feel like a major coup for Texas as it succeeded in getting one of the top-tier talent in the class of 2024.

Looking at Colin Simmons, who is 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds, it seems that the Longhorns have found themselves a diamond. Simmons is ranked as the No. 8 player and the undisputed No. 1 edge rusher in the 2024 class.

Hailing from Duncanville High School, it's safe to say that Simmons is all set to be the crown jewel of Texas high school football.

From offers to commitment: Why Colin Simmons chose Texas

Colin Simmons (Credit: On3)

Apart from the fans who were following every move of this saga, the decision wasn't easy for Simmons. Apparently, it was about more than just football. Colin Simmons was on the list of Texas Longhorns targets for a long time. He weighed his options, sifting through a staggering 45 offers. His suitors included prestigious programs like Georgia and Texas A&M.

Simmons was seen teasing his fans while pretending to wear caps of either LSU or Miami. He made sure to maintain the suspense until the last moment. However, in the end, he saw Texas as the best platform to pursue his dreams. "University of Texas," Simmons said after wearing the Texas cap.

Colin Simmons: Elevating Texas Football to new heights

Simmons would love to elevate Texas' 2024 class. The dynamic edge rusher is a rare gem who joins an elite group of five-star prospects within the state of Texas for the 2024 cycle.

His exceptional track record at Duncanville High speaks volumes. In junior year, he had an astounding 33 tackles for loss, including a staggering 22.5 sacks while leading his team to a 15-0 record and a state championship.

As far as Fox Sports analyst Ryan Kahn is concerned, the legacy of standout pass rushers from the Dallas-Fort Worth area serves as a promising backdrop for the journey of Colin Simmons. According to him, Simmons is walking the path carved by legends like Von Miller and Myles Garrett.

His exceptional attributes include speed, athleticism, strength and a relentless ddrive. These qualities could well position him as a future NFL draft prospect with the potential to secure a high draft pick.

The Texas Longhorns have hit the jackpot with Simmons. His presence in the 2024 class signifies an upgrade at the edge rusher position, addressing a crucial need.

