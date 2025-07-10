Five-star Xavier Griffin reveals Kalen DeBoer’s blueprint for freshman season: “Kind of like Jihaad Campbell”

Alabama landed a big addition to its 2026 class in June with the commitment of five-star linebacker Xavier Griffin. The standout from Gainesville High School (Georgia) brings a dynamic skill set to Kalen DeBoer’s roster.

Griffin has already been briefed on how the Crimson Tide plans to use him.

"They said kind of like Jihaad Campbell," Griffin said per WaayTV. "Really just being that versatile linebacker, lining up on the edge, blitzing, just doing everything."

Campbell was also a standout linebacker for Alabama, leading the Crimson Tide with 117 tackles in the 2024 season, ranking fifth in the SEC and eighth in Alabama's single-season history. The Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Griffin possesses the talent and drive to make an immediate impact when he arrives in Tuscaloosa. He is the No. 27 recruit in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Score Atlanta highlighted Griffin’s versatility, noting that he can either stand up as an outside linebacker to cover receivers or put his hand in the dirt to rush off the edge and disrupt plays. With Griffin on board, Alabama’s 2026 class now features 19 commitments and is ranked No. 5 nationally.

Xavier Griffin joins three-star recruit Zay Hall in the Crimson Tide’s 2026 class.

Xavier Griffin opens up about the reasons behind his Alabama commitment

Before committing to Alabama, Xavier Griffin had originally pledged to USC but decided to reopen his recruitment earlier this summer. He has been a fan of Alabama since he was a little boy and ultimately chose the Crimson Tide because of the strong connections he built there.

"I would say the relationships that I met and I have with the players, the recruits, and the coaches, I just feel like it was unmatched in any other place. That's what really made me feel more at home, too. I already felt like I was with the team.

"I already knew some of the recruits that were committed. Getting to know some of the players that are there now, that's really what made it different."

Xavier Griffin now joins his high school teammate, four-star edge rusher Jamarion Matthews, in Alabama’s 2026 class. With his commitment, the Crimson Tide secured their third five-star prospect of the cycle, which later expanded to five with the additions of wide receiver Cederian Morgan and safety Jireh Edwards.

