Florida Football recruiting tracker: Every commit, offer & visit (2026–2027)

After finishing the 2024 season with four straight victories, the Florida Gators are looking to build their roster for the future. While they already have some talented pieces, Billy Napier is already working on adding more talent.

Florida Gators 2026 football recruiting overview

The Florida Gators' class of 2025 was ranked No.7 in 247 Sports' composite score. However, they have gotten off to a slow start for 2026, with a single commitment in quarterback Will Griffin.

The recruiting cycle is still young, so it's not time to push the panic button, especially since the school has extended over 300 offers.

Among the notable players who could decide to join the Gators are wide receiver Cederian Morgan, edge Trenton Henderson and defensive lineman Valdin Stone.

Top Commits

Will Griffin, Quarterback

A 4-star quarterback prospect from Jesuit High School in Tampa. Griffin is the No. 15 quarterback prospect in the class of 2026 according to 247 Sports' composite ranking. Griffin passed for 3,404 yards and 34 touchdowns last season and was invited to the Under Armour All-American game.

Notable Offers

Cederian Morgan, Wide Receiver

The No. 3 wide receiver in the Class of 2026, Cederian Morgan, has been approached by some of the top SEC programs, including Alabama, Auburn, and Georgia. He would add depth to the team's wide receiver room.

Kaiden Prothro, Tight End

Prothro could add a target in the middle of the field for DJ Lagway or whoever follows him under center. The Bowdon High School prospect is being targeted by Auburn, Texas, Alabama, and Georgia.

Trenton Henderson, Edge

An edge from Pensacola. The Gators need to add depth to their defensive front, so they are likely to pursue options at the position. Henderson could remain in his home state for college.

Valdin Sone, Defensive Lineman

Another player for the defensive front, Valdin Sone, is likely headed to the Gators. The Blue Ridge School product would add a powerful player to the defensive line rotation. He will visit Gainesville in June.

Vodney Cleveland, Defensive Lineman

The 6-3, 305-pound defensive lineman from Birmingham has attracted some of the top programs in the country. Florida is still in play to land the prospect.

Bralan Womack, Safety

A player who could develop well at Florida. The top safety in the nation is reportedly leaning towards Ohio State, but the Gators are still looking to add the 5-star safety to their secondary.

Florida football visits 2025

The Gators have 54 visits arranged in the near future, including rounds from Prothro, Henderson and Sone. Billy Napier will look to add more talent to Gainesville shortly.

