Florida Gators injury report Week 13 ft. Graham Mertz and more

The Florida Gators (5-6) are set to close out the season against their in-state rivals, the Florida State Seminoles (11-0). The trajectory of their seasons could hardly be any more different, with the Gators having a disappointing season.

The Gators were ranked higher earlier in the season, but an upset over the Tennessee Volunteers brought them into the lower half of the AP Poll.

A victory in the final game of the year could bring them potential bowl eligibility, but the task will not be easy. The Seminoles are on the way to a perfect season and are among the favorites to make the CFP.

The Gators have several important players set to miss the Saturday game due to injury, starting with quarterback Graham Mertz.

Florida Gators Week 13 injury report

QB Graham Mertz- Out

Mertz is out for the season with a non-displaced fractured left collarbone. The player suffered the injury during last week's 33-31 defeat to the No. 10 Mizzou Tigers. After the game, head coach Billy Napier said:

"He'll be out for a little bit, probably, we'll have more information whether it's surgical or not. I think right now the belief is that it may not be. We'll need to get more images before we make that decision."

LB Shermar James- Out

The linebacker dislocated his kneecap at the start of the season in the loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. The injury came during the pre-game warmups. The player had to undergo knee surgery.

Edge Jack Pyburn- Out

Pyburn suffered a torn ACL injury during the Week 10 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks. After the game, the player gave this update on social media:

"Thank you to everyone for the [prayers] and well wishes after Saturday's game, unfortunately the injury I received on Saturday is a season-ending tear to my ACL. I can promise y’all one thing and that is I will be back soon and better than ever. Love this team and my brothers."

Questionable list

WR Andy Jean (Lower Body) OT Austin Barber (Upper Body) TE Tony Livingston (Upper Body)