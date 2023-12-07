Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz did not have a happy ending to the season, with his team going 5-6 and his season ending prematurely due to a long-term injury.

Outside of the gridiron, his ever-supportive supermodel girlfriend, Alexis Loomans has ensured that the quarterback forgets his woes. Loomans took to Instagram to wish her boyfriend a happy birthday with a picture of the pair kissing at the beach with the caption:

"Happy birthday my boy. I love you forever @graham_mertz5."

Who is Alexis Loomans?

Alexis Loomans is a supermodel who won the Miss Wisconsin Teen USA title in 2018 and Miss Wisconsin in May.

In October, she finished No. 3 in the 2023 Miss USA contest. Since then, she has thrown the first pitch in the baseball game pitting the Milwaukee Brewers and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The couple met while they were both students at the University of Wisconsin and Graham Mertz played football for the Wisconsin Badgers.

Why is Graham Mertz returning to Gainesville?

Graham Mertz transferred from the Wisconsin Badgers last season and joined the Florida Gators this season.

In 11 games, Mertz threw for 2,903 yards resulting in 20 touchdowns and just three interceptions on 72.9% completion. Mertz announced his return to Florida for his final season of eligibility next year and explained the reasons behind it even though the Gators went 5-6.

"The season didn't go the way we wanted it to, and I think that was kind of the main driving force in (returning)," Mertz said.

"Obviously, you grow up your whole life playing this game wanting to go to the NFL, and I had the choice between the two. And I think in the end being able to come back and be with this team for another year, I mean, I care about this place so much ... I feel like I owe this place everything I've got."

There have been several quarterbacks who have entered the transfer portal, including Oklahoma State Cowboys' Dillon Gabriel and Ohio State Buckeyes' Kyle McCord, with speculation that NIL is the reason behind the moves.

In an interview with the Gainesville Sun, Mertz refuted the claims that NIL was the reason why he returned to Gainesville.

"The reality is when you when you're our age, you don't need a ton of money," Mertz said.

"Like, you've got an apartment, you've got all your food taken care of, all this stuff. So I mean, it's nice to have it. I think that everybody's still striving for that goal to play in the NFL."

A non-displaced fractured collarbone in his left shoulder ended his first season as a Gator. Overall, though, Graham Mertz had an uplifting first season as QB1 and will hope to end his final year of eligibility on a high.