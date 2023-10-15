Florida QB Graham Mertz’s GF Alexis Loomans shares mirror selfie from University of South Carolina ahead of Week 7 clash

Alexis Loomans, the girlfriend of Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz, will be cheering on her man as the Gainsville school clashes today with the South Carolina Gamecocks. Loomans posted a picture with a friend on her Instagram story where she tagged the location inside the campus of the University of South Carolina.

The blonde has become a Swamp favorite after posting pictures in Gators gear supporting Graham Mertz as Florida defeated Tennessee some weeks ago. The 21-year-old Waunakee, Wisconsin, native was crowned the beauty queen of her state earlier this year.

Graham Mertz and Alexis Loomans met during the former's time at the University of Wisconsin, where she was also a student. She's still attending the school, where she is expected to graduate later this year with a degree in political science.

Alexis Loomans Threw a First Pitch for the Milwaukee Brewers

This isn't Alexis Loomans' first sports-related appearance. Back in August, while performing her duties as Miss Wisconsin, she threw the first pitch in a Brewers-Pirates game. She was seen wearing her beauty queen attire.

As a model, she is an ambassador for brands like Jovani, Portia and Scarlett.

The Florida Gators into Week 7

The Gators walk into Week 7 with a 4-2 record. Throughout the season, they've had very good performances mixed with disappointments. They opened the season with a 24-11 defeat on the road at the hands of the Utah Utes. That was followed by three straight victories, including an upset over the Tennessee Volunteers in Week 3 at home.

The victory over the Vols has been their highlight of the season so far, which allowed them to enter the rankings at No. 25. By Week 5, they were the No. 22 team in the nation. As soon as that came, they lost their ranked status by losing to the then-unranked Kentucky Wildcats in Week 5.

After a Week 6 38-14 victory over Vanderbilt, they face the 2-3 South Carolina Gamecocks. Mertz is having a middle-of-the-road season, with 1,474 yards, nine touchdown passes and two interceptions. His 65.3 QBR ranks 49th among players at the position.