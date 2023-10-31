Florida QB Graham Mertz's gf Alexis Loomans shares stunning pics from her photoshoot ahead of Week 10 clash against Arkansas

Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz can call himself a lucky man, as he's dating the current Miss Wisconsin Alexis Loomans. The beauty pageant queen and model recently shared a series of photos from her latest photoshoot on her Instagram account.

The blue-eyed model simply captioned her post with the phrase:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"Big stepper"

Her boyfriend, Graham Mertz, posted a GIF of Sponge Bob Square Pants wearing leather boots in the comments of Looman's picture.

Expand Tweet

Mertz and Loomans both studied at the University of Wisconsin, which is where they met each other. She graduated from the Midwestern school with a degree in political science. As a model, she has worked with brands like Jovani, Portia, and Scarlett.

Alexis Loomans at Gators games

All through the season, Loomans has been seen wearing Gators kits and showing up to support her boyfriend at college football games.

Most recently, she was seen in her Instagram story, ready to attend a game of the Gators against the South Carolina Gamecocks. She became a favorite of the Swamp ever since attending the upset victory over the Tennessee Volunteers in Week 3 in full Gators gear.

Alexis Loomans at the Milwaukee Brewers

Alexis Loomans hasn't just been attending football games, back in August she threw the first pitch at a Milwaukee Brewers MLB game in her native Wisconsin and was seen in full beauty queen attire.

How are the Gator doing into Week 10?

The Gators are having a rather middle-of-the-road year with a 5-3 record. Week 9 saw them get defeated by the Georgia Bulldogs, 43-20. Their other two defeats were an opening week loss to the Utah Utes and an upset by the Kentucky Wildcats.

Graham Mertz has recorded 2127 yards, 14 touchdown passes, and two interceptions this season. His ability to keep the ball out of harm's way is especially impressive.

Week 10 brings an easy game for the Gators, as they face the Arkansas Razorbacks, a team that hasn't seen the light of day since Week 2 and currently sits at the bottom of the SEC West.