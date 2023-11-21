"Florida State can make more noise" - Stephen A. Smith refuses to shut down chances for FSU after Jordan Travis' Injury 

Sports pundit Stephen A. Smith is putting his trust behind the Florida State Seminoles despite Jordan Travis' season-ending injury. On Monday, the senior quarterback announced the end of his collegiate football career due to an injury he suffered to his left leg on Saturday's win over North Alabama.

Florida State, which became a candidate for the national title since their Week 1 victory over LSU, currently has a perfect record and many analysts expect them to get a CFP seed. However, the impact of Travis' loss was immediately felt as the Seminoles dropped from No. 4 to No. 5 in the Week 13 AP Poll despite their win. They had been on the No. 4 spot for the greater part of the regular season.

Despite this, Stephen A. Smith is confident the Seminoles can still make some noise. He stated the same on Monday's edition of ESPN's First Take:

"Let’s not trip and be overly emotional, the fact of the matter is, if they win out, of course they’re going to be there. They’re 11-0, they’d be 12-0. How could you keep them out? There’s no way you could keep them out of the College Football Playoff. I can’t see that happening."

Stephen A. Smith trusts the Florida State Seminoles pass catchers

When explaining why he believes in the Seminoles to go all the way, Stephen A. Smith highlighted the elite level of their receiving corp led by Keon Coleman:

"When you look at Bell and Coleman, OK, and I’m looking at these guys right there. And Wilson, let’s not forget him. These brothers are studs at the wide receiver spot. I’m sorry. If anybody can throw the football a little bit, just a little bit, Florida State can make some noise."

Finally, the pundit expressed his sadness at the loss of the young signal-caller but reiterated his belief in the Seminoles:

"They’ve done a helluva job. 11-0. Undefeated. And they can put up points in bunches. Oh, I’m so sad for Travis because that brother can ball. But you damn right Florida State is expected to and they will be in the College Football Playoff, it would be a travesty if they weren’t."