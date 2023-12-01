Florida State Injury Report vs Louisville in ACC Championship Game 2023 feat. Jordan Travis, Tate Rodemaker and more

The Florida State Seminoles are set to play the Louisville Cardinals in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

Florida State is 12-0 and coming off a 24-15 win over the Florida Gators in their first game after losing quarterback Jordan Travis for the rest of the season.

Heading into the ACC Championship game against Louisville, FSU has some key players on the injury report, so let's take a look at their respective status.

Florida State Injury Report ahead of ACC Championship Game

The Florida State Seminoles will be without Jordan Travis for the rest of the season, but now backup QB Tate Rodemaker is rumored to be injured. In total, the Seminoles have five players on the injury report.

Jordan Travis' injury update

Jordan Travis underwent successful surgery on his leg after suffering a brutal injury against North Alabama.

After his injury, Travis released a statement thanking everyone for their support.

"I have been overwhelmed by the support from my teammates, coaches, the Florida State community and those all around the world," Travis wrote in his statement. "Although the injury ... marks the end of my Seminole playing career, the great memories created here at FSU will never fade."

Travis went 207-for-324 for 2,755 yards, 20 touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Tate Rodemaker's injury update

Replacing Jordan Travis, Tate Rodemaker is the new starting quarterback for the Florida State Seminoles.

Rodemaker played the entire game against Florida, but rumors have begun to swirl that he may be out of Saturday's game due to a concussion. The betting line has continued to drop, but Florida State is yet to comment on any of the rumors.

Darion Williamson's injury update

Seminoles wide receiver Darion Williamson is listed as questionable with an undisclosed injury. Williamson last played on Nov. 4, against Pitt and recorded one reception for nine yards. This season, the WR has recorded seven receptions for 89 yards and one touchdown.

Destyn Hill's injury update

Florida State wide receiver Destyn Hill is questionable to play in Saturday's ACC Championship game against Louisville. Hill, like Williamson, hasn't played since Nov. 4, against Pitt, when he recorded one reception for 29 yards. In total, he has only played in four games and has 87 yards on six catches.

Hykeem Williams' injury update

Florida State receiver Hykeem Williams has been ruled out with a foot injury and will likely be out for the rest of the season.

Williams hasn't played since Oct. 21 and in three games this season, he has recorded four catches for 71 yards.