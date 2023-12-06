"Florida State doesn't like that" - Peyton Manning has a hilarious reaction to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa playing "Sweet Home Alabama" on ManningCast

Peyton Manning hosts the ManningCast, alongside his younger brother Eli Manning, on ESPN2 during Monday Night Football.

The show has become very popular as the Manning brothers host a wide variety of guests, with the Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks also breaking down the game. The series was awarded a Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding Live Sports Series at the 43rd Sports Emmy Awards in 2022.

During the Week 13 matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars, the Manning brothers had Tua Tagovailoa as a guest. The Miami Dolphins quarterback, who played his college football for the Alabama Crimson Tide, brought out a guitar and began playing 'Sweet Home Alabama' before stopping and claiming:

"Wait, Peyton didn't like that."

The Pro and College Football Hall of Famer responded:

"I like that. I like that. I respect that. I respect that. Florida State does not like that."

Tagovailoa agreed, noting:

"Yes, Florida State does not like that. Oh, man."

Check out the interaction between Peyton Manning and Tua Tagovailoa here.

Peyton Manning was referring to the Florida State Seminoles' recent snub from the College Football Playoff.

Despite ending the season with a perfect 13-0 record as ACC champions, the Seminoles were left on the outside looking in as the Texas Longhorns and Alabama Crimson Tide, both with one loss apiece, leapfrogged them in the final College Football Playoff rankings.

Tua Tagovailoa weighs in on Florida State's snub while speaking with Eli and Peyton Manning

During his recent appearance on ManningCast, Tua Tagovailoa weighed in on the Florida State Seminoles' snub from the College Football Playoff.

Peyton Manning's brother, Eli Manning, joked that the Miami Dolphins quarterback had claimed that the Seminoles should have made it over the Alabama Crimson Tide, leading Tagovailoa to respond:

"I did not say any of that, I promise. To all of my Alabama buddies, everyone in Alabama, I'm Roll Tide all the way. I did not say that. Now, do I think it's fair?

"I don't think it's fair, but do I think it's right? That too, I don't know. It's one of those deals where you've got to leave it up to the committee's decision and allow them to make that decision."

Check out Tua Tagovailoa's comments on the College Football Playoff here.

While most of the college football world agrees that the Seminoles likely should have been among the final four, they became the first undefeated Power Five team to miss the College Football Playoff since its inception in 2014. The field will expand from four to 12 teams next season.