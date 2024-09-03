“Florida State sad rn”: Miami Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey reacts to alma mater’s performance against Boston College

It can’t get more gloomy for coach Mike Norvell and Florida State when one of your best athletes from a decade ago expresses his disappointment publicly. Jalen Ramsey, the Miami Dolphins cornerback and former Florida State star (2013-2015), couldn’t believe watching his alma mater fall to Boston College on Monday night at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Once the pride of the ACC, the No. 10-ranked Seminoles suffered a 28-13 loss to the Eagles at home. This is their second consecutive defeat to kick off the 2024 season after losing 24-21 to Georgia Tech in Week 0, having posted an unbeaten record last season.

On Monday, Ramsey took to social media to express his frustration, writing on X:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“... smh State sad rn.”

“Embarrassing fr.”

Expand Tweet

Trending

It is safe to say that Florida State, who had high hopes for the season, was eyeing a College Football Playoff spot after being snubbed last year. However, that seems to be a distant dream for now.

The Seminoles entered 2024 with a chip on their shoulder. Still, back-to-back losses, including an unexpected defeat at the hands of Boston College, have fans and analysts questioning the team’s direction. They now face a tough test against the Memphis Tigers on Sept. 14.

Mike Norvell apologizes to Florida State fans after disastrous start

The Florida State Seminoles coach is facing the heat after a catastrophic start to the 2024 season. The Seminoles were to avenge last season's College Football Playoff snub but have stumbled out of the gate with back-to-back losses, both as double-digit favorites.

After a Week 0 loss in Dublin against Georgia Tech, Florida State embarrassed itself again, this time falling to Boston College at home. The fans' backlash was fierce, and Norvell acknowledged it with an apology.

"I'm sick to how the season started," Norvell confessed. "Tonight, I failed in preparing the team to go out and respond. I apologize to the fans, I apologize to everybody associated with the program... That was extremely disappointing."

However, Norvell has refused to let these two games define the rest of his season. He remains optimistic about the team's potential.

"You've got a football team that nobody envisioned ever being where we are... but I do believe in what this team can do," he said. "There's going to be plenty of negativity around this program... but you've got to stay together."

As the Seminoles head into a crucial season stretch, Norvell and his squad must rally quickly to avoid further disappointment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.