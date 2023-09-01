"Florida team is even worse than the Swamp Kings documentary" - CFB fans roast Gators football for a humiliating defeat against Utah in Week 1

The Florida Gators started their 2023 campaign with a disappointing defeat. Many fans opined that there might be a chance for Wisconsin transfer, Graham Mertz, and coach, Billy Napier, to capitalize on Utah's starting quarterback Cam Rising's absence.

But that was not the way the story panned out in their season opener.

Despite Rising still rehabilitating from his injury, backup QBs Bryson Barnes and Nate Johnson put up a splendid show for fans of Utah. The team had a strong defensive hold, while Barnes led the offense to a 24-11 win.

The game was also a reminder of why the Utah Utes were back-to-back Pac-12 champions in 2021 and 2022, while the Gators struggled to revive their former glory.

The Florida Gators, who once possessed a Heisman-winning quarterback like Tim Tebow, is now finding it difficult to even make it to the top 10 of the SEC rankings.

Following their defeat at the hands of Utah, fans have taken to social media to relentlessly troll the Gators over their disappointing performance.

One fan even called their 2023 roster an even worse team than the one in the Netflix documentary called 'Swamp Kings'.

The trolling continued for the team after opening the season with a loss. Here are a few reactions on the same:

Some fans even called out the poor performance of the offensive line and their starting quarterback Graham Mertz, who transferred from Wisconsin.

Starting the season with a loss is definitely a challenge for Napier and his team. The Florida Gators have had poor stats the past two years, finishing both seasons with a 6-7 record. So it will be interesting to see how the team and Napier collect themselves to prepare for upcoming games of the season.

There was a time when Tim Tebow made a promise to the Florida Gators fans after losing a game

Almost over a decade ago, there was a moment in the Gators' history when they had an epic promise made by their then-quarterback Tim Tebow.

Back in 2008, Florida won both the SEC championship and the national championship. They were almost undefeated and their season ended with a 13-1 record, their only loss coming at the hands of Ole Miss.

But this was enough for Tebow to make a promise to the fans, where he said that he and his team will work even harder after the defeat.

Tim Tebow stuck true to his promise. After their loss to Ole Miss, Florida went on to win every game they played in was a brilliant example of the commitment of the players for the team and his football program.

Considering the time and situation that they are in now, maybe it is time for the Gators to take a dive down memory lane and gather up some motivation to revive the program's lost glory.