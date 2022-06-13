×
"Look at Arch in that Crimson and White" - Football fans react to Arch Manning's photos in Alabama colors ahead of key decision

QB Arch Manning (l) wearing Alabama Crimson Tide colors on an official visit. Source: @AndrewJBone
LaDarius Brown
ANALYST
Modified Jun 13, 2022 08:39 PM IST

Arch Manning was seen donning some crimson and white colors while on an official visit to the University of Alabama campus. Football fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the quarterback who’ll soon choose which college he’ll play his football career at.

This Alabama Crimson Tide fan said:

"Look at Arch in that Crimson and White 👀👀":
Look at Arch in that Crimson and White 👀👀 twitter.com/andrewjbone/st…

Another Alabama fan simply commented "Roll Tide" in response to the photo:

@AndrewJBone @alinen_olaus @ArchManning @bamainsider Roll Tide

One person was not as keen to see the quarterback wearing Crimson Tide colors:

@AndrewJBone @ArchManning @alinen_olaus @bamainsider Just no

Another fan wondered how much money was offered:

@AndrewJBone @ArchManning @alinen_olaus @bamainsider Wonder how much was offered? $$$

This Georgia Bulldogs fan said that the young signal-caller doesn't look happy at all:

@AndrewJBone @ArchManning @alinen_olaus @bamainsider Dude don’t look happy at all! 😂😂😂

Another Crimson Tide fan echoed the earlier phrase:

ROLL TIDE ❤️🤍❤️🤍 twitter.com/AndrewJBone/st…
Here, a fan stated that Alabama head coach Nick Saban is about to go in that NIL bag and get him:

Saban bout to go in that NIL bag & get Arch 🏈 #ManningStepsBack twitter.com/andrewjbone/st…

Another Bulldogs fan said while the good times may be in Tuscaloosa, great times are in Athens, Georgia, the home of the Bulldogs:

Good times may be in T Town but Great times are in Athens, Georgia. Good Saturday #GoDawgs twitter.com/AndrewJBone/st…

An Alabama fan feels that the quarterback looks 100x happier in the photo:

He looks 100x happier here twitter.com/andrewjbone/st…

However, this Alabama fan said for the quarterback to stay away from the team:

@TDAlabamaMag @alinen_olaus 0 stay away please

Arch Manning and his future

The Isidore Newman School (La.) QB on an official visit
The Isidore Newman School (La.) QB on an official visit

The five-star quarterback from Isidore Newman School, Louisiana, wore an Alabama uniform in the locker room while on an official visit to the campus. He's already visited the University of Georgia and the University of Texas as his recruiting journey continues.

It’s very much up in the air as to when the much-hyped signal-caller will announce his commitment. Back in May of this year, he said he's looking forward to making a decision on his collegiate future either before, during, or after the season:

“I don’t really have a point yet, but I guess it’s kind of narrowing stuff down. I’m looking forward to (making a decision) either before the season or during the season or after the season. If I was ready I’d probably commit right now, but I’m not, so I’m just waiting.”

In his junior season with Isidore Newman School, he completed 148 of 228 pass attempts (64.9 percent) for 1,947 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, and four interceptions. He also rushed for 381 yards and seven touchdowns.

The young quarterback's uncles include Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, while his grandfather is former New Orleans Saints quarterback Archie Manning.

With relatives like these, expectations will likely be high for the young man. It will be fascinating to see how he develops as his journey continues.

Edited by John Maxwell
