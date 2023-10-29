"Football has gotten insanely soft" - Shilo Sanders ejection after hitting UCLA's Carsen Ryan has CFB fans questioning it's credibility 

The Colorado Buffaloes continued to fight the UCLA Bruins without Shilo Sanders on their defensive line. As the fourth quarter of the game came to an end, the Buffs lost 28-16, as the Bruins took advantage of the chances made by their QB Ethan Garbers.

One factor that is making it more difficult for Colorado to keep their opponents in check is the fact that Shilo Sanders is out for the rest of the night. The Buffs were up to a good start, with Alejandro Mata making two field goals to give them a 0-6 lead in the first quarter.

Shilo Sanders also forced UCLA RB Carson Steele to make a big fumble. But his tackle on Carsen Ryan led to his ejection following a review of the play.

This led to many enraged fans calling out the decision and criticizing the referees. They also believed that the modern game of football is not how it used to be, and the physicality of it is slowly diminishing. One fan even commented:

"Football has gotten insanely soft"

Here are some of the other reactions that called out the decision made against Shilo:

During the second quarter of the game, Shilo hit Carsen Ryan with a strong tackle following a reception. While it looked like he was trying to lead into the hit with his shoulder, his helmet slightly hit Ryan in the lower part of the facemask that he was wearing.

Following the tackle, Shilo Sanders pumped his arms up in the arm to flex and celebrate the hit. But after he saw the flag thrown up, his celebration turned into worry. Initially, Shilo was given a 15-yard penalty for targeting. But when the footage was reviewed, it led to his ejection from the rest of the game.

This means that the Colorado Safety will step foot on the gridiron during their game against Oregon State next weekend.

Shilo Sanders' performance so far this season

Shilo has had a pretty decent campaign so far. After sustaining an injury, he made a comeback last weekend when the Buffs won against Arizona State. So far this season, the middle son of Deion Sanders has 36 total tackles, of which 30 are solos, along with one TD.

Colorado UCLA Football

As the Buffs record another victory after the disappointment against Stanford last week, it will be interesting to see how Coach Prime's debut campaign comes to an end.