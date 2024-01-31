Nick Saban recently announced his retirement after spending the past 17 years as Alabama Crimson Tide's head coach. Despite announcing his exit after 50 glorious years in the coaching scene, Saban's love for sports is not fading away anytime soon.

As he continues to enjoy his retirement, Saban and former NFL WR Larry Fitzgerald will be hitting the golf course together. Per reports, both Saban and Fitzgerald are going to make an appearance in the upcoming Annexu Pro-AM at the UM Phonenix Open.

The 2024 Tournament Chairman George Thimsen that they are excited to have these two football legends have fun during the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale's Stadium Course from Feb. 5 to 11.

"Football fans are going to be pretty excited to to catch a glimpse of Coach Saban and Larry Fitzgerald at this year's Annexus Pro-AM. When it comes to football, it doesn't get much better than these two, and we're honored to have two legends of the gridiron have a little fun at the WM Phoenix Open."

The Annexus Pro AM is going to be held on Feb. 11. Joining both Coach Saban and Larry Fitzgerald will be NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith as well as two-time Olympic gold medalist Carli Lloyd and Olympic swimming legend Michael Phelps.

Nick Saban participates in Mr. October Golf Classic

It looks like the former Alabama head coach is embracing his love for golf post retirement. Recently, he also participated in the Mr. October Celebrity Golf Classic hosted by basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson to raise donations for the Mr. October Foundation.

Photos of Saban enjoying a game of golf with rappers Travis Scott and 50 Cent from the Mr. October Golf Classic went viral on social media. The foundation's goal was to improve STEM education and work opportunities for marginalized youths.

After dedicating 50 years to his profession, Saban is undoubtedly living the dream and having fun doing it.

