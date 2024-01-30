3 multi-million dollar investments made by $70 million worth Nick Saban

Nick Saban spent the past 50 years coaching, including a celebrated stint as the head coach of the Crimson Tide in 2007. In the past 17 years, he turned the program's fortune and led them to six national championships while establishing himself as one of the best college football coaches ever.

The long-serving coach retired in early January after leading the Crimson Tide for one final time in the 2023 season. Saban and his team reached the College Football Playoff semifinal, where eventual champion Michigan bested them, as Alabama ended the year 12-2.

According to Marca, the 72-year-old boasts a staggering $70 million net worth through his contract and various side hustles. In this article, we will have a look at three of Saban's investments that he's made over the years.

3 multi-million dollar investments by Nick Saban

#1 The Alamite Hotel

Apart from his coaching prowess, Saban has also made several business acquisitions. One of those investments was becoming the co-owner of Alabama's first upscale boutique hotel, The Alamaite.

The hotel is just a few blocks from Bryant-Denny Stadium in downtown Tuscaloosa. It boasts a total of 112 rooms along with various luxurious amenities, like a rooftop dining experience.

#2 Car Dealership

Nick Saban, together with CEO Joe Agresti, owns a stake in Dream Motor Group, an automobile dealership. Saban owns several automobile dealerships, including a portion of the Prancing Horse of Nashville, a 43,400-square-foot Ferrari Showroom that is estimated to be one of only 60 in the world.

Last year, Dream Motor Group also acquired two Mercedes-Benz dealerships to expand its business in South Florida. Reportedly, Nick Saban and Joe Agresti have invested roughly $700 million in these two new showrooms to add to their dealerships in Alabama, Tennessee, Louisiana and Texas.

#3 Nick Saban's car collection

Apart from owning a car dealership, Saban has also invested a lot of money into his luxurious collection of cars. He has a passion for owning high-end motor vehicles, which is evident from his garage.

Being a part owner of the Prancing Horse of Nashville, Saban also owns a 2023 Ferrari Portofino M, which the former Alabama coach adores. The car can go from 0 to 60 in 3.1 seconds, costing a whopping $250,000.

He also owns a 2015 Mercedes-Benz GT, which cost around $130,000 when he bought it.

