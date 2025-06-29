Former Alabama HC Nick Saban downplays LSU stint as "underwhelming" following Louisiana Hall of Fame induction

Alabama Crimson Tide, Nick Saban, who spent five seasons with the LSU Tigers from 2000 to 2004 and led them to two SEC titles and a national championship, shared thoughts on his Tigers stint.

On Saturday, Nick Saban's efforts for the Tigers were recognized by the program, as he was inducted into the Louisiana Hall of Fame, solidifying his status as one of the coaching greats at the University. However, Saban believes that he didn't have as great a stint with the Tigers as many hype it up to be.

According to reporter Jacques Doucet, Nick Saban downplayed himself as a great hire for the program during his induction speech.

"Nick Saban describes himself as a 'pretty underwhelming hire' at LSU in 2000 during his Louisiana Hall of Fame induction," Jacques Doucet wrote in a tweet.

From 1995 to 1999, Saban served as the coach of the Michigan State Spartans. Joining the LSU Tigers was his first taste of the SEC conference and its level of competition.

However, the retired seven-time national champion solidified himself as a college coaching legend with the Alabama Crimson Tide. After taking over in 2007, Saban spent 17 seasons in Tuscaloosa and established them as a powerhouse in the SEC conference. He also coached several NFL stars, like Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith and Bryce Young, to name a few.

In January 2024, Nick Saban announced his retirement after dedicating five decades to coaching. The University of Alabama renamed the field at Bryant- Denny Stadium as 'Saban Field' as a homage to his achievements in Tuscaloosa.

Ex-LSU quarterback revealed Nick Saban's reaction after winning the 2003 national championship

Former NFL quarterback Matt Mauck was a part of a Nick Saban's squad that won his first natty with the LSU Tigers.

In February, on ESPN College Football alongside Greg McElroy, Mauck revealed Saban celebrating his first national championship for a few minutes before planning for the next season.

"We get done, win the national game. ... I come into the locker room afterward, cutting tape off my ankles, and the equipment guy taps me on the shoulder and says, 'Hey, Coach Saban wants to talk to you," Mauck said (from 7:25).

"We walk in, and he closes the door. He's halfway looking at us, taking his shoes off, and he goes, 'Hey, I need to know what you guys are doing next year.' I'm like, 'What?' I mean literally it's 45 minutes after winning the first national championship, and all he could think about was are you two coming back, and I need a decision now."

Saban finished his LSU stint with a 48-16 overall record. He left to coach the Miami Dolphins in 2004 before spending rest of his coaching career with Alabama.

