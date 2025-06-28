"I didn't wanted to retire from working": Nick Saban breaks silence on difficult transition from coaching to getting Ms. Terry's 10 commandments

Retiring from football coaching was not an easy decision for Nick Saban to make, especially after spending 17 years at Tuscaloosa as Alabama's coach. The dynasty that he built was getting stronger than ever; however, the recent dynamics in NIL and revenue sharing played a factor in his move.

Recalling his transition, Saban opened up on his decision while speaking to the panelists of "Pure Athlete". He claimed things would have been difficult if he didn't have post-retirement plans and that "College GameDay" allowed him to stay connected to the sport.

If not broadcasting, Saban had plans to build a Mercedes dealership or become part of the brand since he has been associated with the motor giant for decades. He also revealed that he had received 10 commandments from Miss Terry to follow after retirement, but chuckled that it was not sufficient to keep him disciplined.

"I didn't want to retire from working. I love coaching. I wanted to be able to continue to do other things, especially be involved in the game in some kind of way," Saban said on the podcast on Saturday (Timestamp - 31:30).

"I always knew I had an opportunity at ESPN that approached me years before. So, I knew that would be an opportunity to be involved in the game, having the opportunity to have numerous Mercedes dealerships and be involved in business, which is something I was always interested in.

"So I think I would really have a hard time dealing with not being a coach and being around players and the competition.

"So, I enjoyed the GameDay. Part of it is the preparation to get on, watching film, looking at players, learning about the game even more, talking to coaches and the broadcast itself.

"And, you know, Miss Terry gave me 10 commandments of retirement. When I retired, they were sitting by my chair, my lazy boy, and after one week, she said, ‘Obviously 10 is not enough,’" he added.

Nick Saban built a dynasty at Alabama in 17 years

Over the last 17 years until he sought retirement on January 10, 2024, Alabama underwent a massive transformation. New standards were set. New regulations were articulated with the end goal of winning national championships.

Making the payoff for winning the SEC championship was never the benchmark, but remaining on top used to be Saban's way of defining success.

He won six national championships for the program and sealed 8 SEC championships during his tenure. Above all, he produced remarkable athletes and had numerous players make it to the NFL. When QBs like Jalen Hurts recall their time at Alabama, it's Saban's intense training regimen that haunts the players the most.

