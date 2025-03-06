Former Alabama Heisman Winner takes a clear stance on Automatic Bids in CFP

College Football Playoff expansion has been at the center of discussions lately and this time it was Mark Ingram, the former Alabama Crimson Tide running back and Heisman Trophy winner who gave his two cents on the new proposed CFP format.

Speaking in “The Triple Option” podcast with Urban Meyer and Rob Stone, the former Alabama running back shared why he believes the proposed 14-team playoff with auto qualifiers could be in the best interest of the sport.

“I’m all for an expansion. I think the 4-4-2-2-1-1 is a great kind of method, a great kind of outlook for this playoffs and we’ll see how it goes, but I think that’s fair, especially with the expansion of the Big Ten and the SEC.

“When you’re adding Oregon, you’re adding Washington, you’re adding Texas, you’re adding Oklahoma. I think those expansions justify four teams for the SEC and Big Ten,” Mark Ingram said (18:33).

As Ingram also explained, the format would have four automatic qualifiers from the SEC and Big Ten, two from the ACC and Big 12, one from the Group of Five and another and one at large which would primarily go to Notre Dame, but would become an at-large if the Irish fail to finish in the Top 14.

However, Mark Ingram was open to a proposal made by Rob Stone. In his proposal, Stone had three automatic bids for the SEC and Big Ten,two for the Big 12 and ACC and one for the Group of Five and one at large preferred for Notre Dame. The other two bids, however, would be given to the two teams ranked best after the automatic qualifiers.

Urban Meyer and Mark Ingram select draft pick to build franchise around

During the “The Triple Option” episode, Urban Meyer and Mark Ingram were asked which player they would select first if starting an expansion franchise. Both chose the same prospect, selecting Colorado’s Travis Hunter over other top prospects in the NFL draft.

While Hunter’s selection could be surprising given that oddsmakers have him as the third favorite to be the top pick in the draft, both Meyer and Ingram believe he can impact a game on either side of the ball, as an elite wide receiver and shutdown corner.

“In my lifetime very few can do what he can do. I stood next to the guy. I watched him. Obviously we covered him quite a bit. I probably would play him both ways and just invest in that guy,” Urban Meyer said.

