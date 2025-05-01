Former Alabama QB Greg McElroy snubs Arch Manning & Garrett Nussmeier as he picks No. 1 QB of 2025 class

Who's the best quarterback in college football? Arch Manning?, Garrett Nussmeier?... Cade Clubnik? According to ESPN's Greg McElroy, that title should go to the Clemson man. McElroy would know a thing or two about it, having led the Alabama Crimson Tide to a national championship in 2009 as their starting quarterback.
During Thursday's episode of his show, "Always College Football," McElroy shared his thoughts on the Tigers' signal-caller and why he considers him to potentially be the best quarterback heading into the 2025 season.
"...We are going with Cade Klubnik of the Clemson Tigers. Now, I thought last year he did an amazing job... Showed a willingness to contribute an awful lot with his legs, that is not something he did a lot of before. Last year, it became a lot more of a part of how he attacked the opposing defense... I love how much he improved from 2023." [1:00]
"He's also, I think, been through the gauntlet of being a starting quarterback in college football." [3:00]
This is an audacious take when one considers that Klubnik is currently surpassed by LSU's Garrett Nussmeier and Texas's Arch Manning in the odds of being the Heisman Trophy winner in 2025. Manning leads the odds at +700, followed closely by Nussmeier with odds of +850. However, Cade Klubnik is not far behind, being No. 3 with odds of +1100.
Cade Klubnik is rated as a first-round pick for the 2026 NFL Draft
A recent, and admittedly very early, mock draft by NFL draft insider Todd McShay published on Thursday has Cade Klubnik being a first-round pick. According to McShay, Klubnik could be selected by the Cleveland Browns with the No. 5 in the 2026 NFL Draft.
This would be an interesting development, as it would mean the Cleveland Browns potentially give up on developing the quarterbacks they picked in 2025. The Browns selected Oregon's Dillon Gabriel and famously Colorado's Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL draft. They also have Deshaun Watson, Kenny Pickett, and Joe Flacco on their roster at the moment.
