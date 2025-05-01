Former Alabama QB Greg McElroy snubs Arch Manning & Garrett Nussmeier as he picks No. 1 QB of 2025 class

Who's the best quarterback in college football? Arch Manning?, Garrett Nussmeier?... Cade Clubnik? According to ESPN's Greg McElroy, that title should go to the Clemson man. McElroy would know a thing or two about it, having led the Alabama Crimson Tide to a national championship in 2009 as their starting quarterback.

Ad

During Thursday's episode of his show, "Always College Football," McElroy shared his thoughts on the Tigers' signal-caller and why he considers him to potentially be the best quarterback heading into the 2025 season.

"...We are going with Cade Klubnik of the Clemson Tigers. Now, I thought last year he did an amazing job... Showed a willingness to contribute an awful lot with his legs, that is not something he did a lot of before. Last year, it became a lot more of a part of how he attacked the opposing defense... I love how much he improved from 2023." [1:00]

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

"He's also, I think, been through the gauntlet of being a starting quarterback in college football." [3:00]

This is an audacious take when one considers that Klubnik is currently surpassed by LSU's Garrett Nussmeier and Texas's Arch Manning in the odds of being the Heisman Trophy winner in 2025. Manning leads the odds at +700, followed closely by Nussmeier with odds of +850. However, Cade Klubnik is not far behind, being No. 3 with odds of +1100.

Ad

Cade Klubnik is rated as a first-round pick for the 2026 NFL Draft

A recent, and admittedly very early, mock draft by NFL draft insider Todd McShay published on Thursday has Cade Klubnik being a first-round pick. According to McShay, Klubnik could be selected by the Cleveland Browns with the No. 5 in the 2026 NFL Draft.

This would be an interesting development, as it would mean the Cleveland Browns potentially give up on developing the quarterbacks they picked in 2025. The Browns selected Oregon's Dillon Gabriel and famously Colorado's Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL draft. They also have Deshaun Watson, Kenny Pickett, and Joe Flacco on their roster at the moment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andrés Linares Andres is an analyst who has reported on college basketball and college football at Sportskeeda since 2023. Currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in law from Universidad Metropolitana in Venezuela, and has minor in International Relations. Andres holds a college certificate in Sports Entities Management from Unisport Management School in Spain. He is also an alumnus of the FIFA/CIES International Programme in Sports Management by FIFA and Universidad Metropolitana, and has been accepted into the Harvard CORe online program for which he was awarded a grant.



Given his background in sports management, law and business, Andres loves any chance to jump into the industry side of things and explain what's happening behind the curtain. He takes care when it comes to separating the wheat from the chaff and ensures he refers only to appropriate and respected sources.



His favorite college team is the Arkansas Razorbacks. While Troy Aikman and Joe Montana are two of his most favorite QBs, he is also an admirer of Joe Burrow's style and is rooting for Riley Leonard to do well.



Andres is an avid reader, likes adventure sports, dabbles in rock climbing, and is also a scuba diver. He is also an enthusiastic gamer, especially when it comes to strategy PC titles and loves his fair share of Halo. Know More