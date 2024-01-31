Former Alabama WR Isaiah Bond puts his money in special cause after moving to Texas as “a business decision”

Former Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Isaiah Bond has found a new home, and a new purpose in Texas. The four-star recruit, who de-committed from the team after coach Nick Saban announced his retirement, committed to the Texas Longhorns during his official visit this weekend.

Bond told ESPN that his decision was based on future prospects and not on any ill feelings toward Alabama:

"It was really a business decision," he said. "I'm not taking any hatred in my heart. Nothing personal. I'm going to do what's best for me and my family."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

But Bond is not only thinking about himself, he is also using his name, image, and likeness (NIL) rights to support a special cause that helps children in foster care.

Today, he posted an Instagram story, sharing that he was excited to partner with Pop Up Birthday, a nonprofit organization that provides personalized birthday experiences for foster kids.

He also tagged Texas One Fund, a platform that connects student-athletes with charitable causes and sponsors.

"I couldn't be more excited to use my NIL in support of @popupbirthday," he wrote. "Pop up Birthday provides joy, hope, and normalcy to children in foster care through a personalized birthday experience. Your support keeps the parties going!"

Screenshot of Isaiah Bond's Instagram stories

According to its website, Pop Up Birthday has celebrated over 7,000 birthdays for foster children, with the help of more than 1,600 volunteers and 21 agency partners since 2014.

Texas One Fund, meanwhile, aims to empower student-athletes to use their influence for good and enhance their personal and professional development.

Bond, who is only 19 years old, is one of the first student-athletes to join the platform and support its mission.

Isaiah Bond praises Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian

Isaiah Bond, a top-100 recruit by ESPN, has committed to play for the Texas Longhorns. The wide receiver praised the new head coach, Steve Sarkisian, calling him one of the best offensive minds in college football.

"I like the whole package that comes with it," Bond said. "Great quarterback, they have a great offensive line. I felt like it was a great spot for me to come to."

Isaiah Bond, who is 5-foot-11, 182-pound, had 48 receptions for 668 yards and four touchdowns in his 2023 season.

Also Read: $710,000 NIL-valued Isaiah Bond shows off earnings via latest icy post on IG - “counting whole lotta bread”