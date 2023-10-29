Former Baylor QB Robert Griffin III reacts to Matthew Perry's demise: "Sad to hear of his passing"

Matthew Perry, famously known as Chandler from the hit 90s sitcom 'Friends', has been an influential figure in the entertainment industry for decades. His role and character in the series captured the hearts of not only people in the United States but all over the world. To this day, people continue to religiously re-watch 'Friends', even though it is no longer in production.

So when the news of Matthew Perry's sudden demise made headlines recently, it sent a shockwave among fans. According to reports, he was found unresponsive in his hot tub at his Los Angeles home on Saturday, October 28. He was just 54 years old. While the investigation surrounding his mysterious death is carried out, fans have started sharing their condolences all over social media.

Among these condolences, former Baylor QB Robert Griffin III seems to be affected by Matthew Perry's demise as well. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a nostalgic snippet from one of the episodes of the sitcom, where Joey gets locked inside a unit and Chandler comes to free him, only to discover that their house had been robbed.

Robert Griffin III shared this hilarious moment along with a heartwarming condolence message for Matthew Perry, which read:

"Matthew Perry was more than Chandler Bing. He was what made Friends go. Sad to hear of his passing, but thankful for the memories he gave us. Rest in peace.

Prior to his eight-season career in the NFL, Robert Griffin played for the Baylor Bears during his collegiate career from 2008 to 2011. As a true freshman, he earned the Big 12 Conference Offensive Freshman of the Year for his performance. But a year prior, he received a redshirt because of tearing his ACL during a game against Northwestern State.

During his four-season career with Baylor, Robert Griffin III put up 10,366 passing yards and 78 TD passes. Apart from football, he seems to have enjoyed watching 'Friends' during his leisure time. So Matthew Perry's demise must have been a piece of hard-hitting news for him to say goodbye to someone he looked up to in the entertainment industry.

Fans join Griffin III to mourn Matthew Perry's demise

Apart from the condolence message that the former Baylor QB shared on social media for Matthew Perry, his fans also commented on the post to share their thoughts and prayers during this unfortunate incident.

One fan wrote:

"Matthew Perry's laughter was contagious, and his famous line 'Could I BE anymore sarcastic?" will echo in our memories forever"

Many others also came forward to pay their respects to the legendary actor.

During this difficult time, we extend our thoughts and prayers to Matthew Perry's family and friends as they fight through the grief of losing their loved one.