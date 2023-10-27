Why did Northwestern State cancel football season? The tragic reason behind the Demons’ decision

The college football season still has a lot of excitement, but the Northwestern State Demons have canceled the remainder of their season. The administration decided to pull the plug on the season and announced the resignation of its football coach, Brad Laird.

This story takes a bit of a tragic turn because of the unfortunate death of junior safety Ronnie Caldwell.

Why did Northwestern State cancel football season?

In the official statement of resignation, coach Brad Laird discussed the weight the death of Caldwell has put on him.

"Due to the loss of Ronnie and the emotional burden it has caused me, I don't feel I can give my all to these players or this program. Any coach will tell you that their players become like family. So, the loss of Ronnie was like losing a son. I love this program and this university, and I know it will persevere and move forward with the competitive spirit at the core of our DNA."

Kevin Bostian, the athletic director of Northwestern State, issued a statement thanking Laird for his contribution.

"We appreciate Coach Laird's long-term investment in Northwestern State football: from his undergraduate time as a record-setting quarterback to his years overseeing the university's alumni office to coaching, he has been a vital member. While we are disappointed not to be able to finish the season, we are confident that better days lie ahead for Northwestern State football."

Caldwell's death is under investigation, as he was traveling with the team in a "coaching capacity" while recovering from an injury before his passing. NSU officials cited that the decision was based on the mental health and well-being of the student-athletes.

What happened to Northwestern State player Ronnie Caldwell?

Ronnie Caldwell was shot and later died in a homicide on Oct. 12, and the City of Natchitoches Police Department arrested NSU student Maurice Campbell II for the death.

He was charged with obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance. They also arrested John McIntosh, who was the roommate of Cadwell, but there has been no confirmation if he is connected to Caldwell's death.

Campbell, who played in the Northwestern State football program, appears to have no motive for the incident. Everyone here at Sportskeeda sends our thoughts and prayers to the friends, family and teammates of Ronnie Caldwell.